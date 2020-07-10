Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

186/5 (61.2)

West Indies trail by 18 runs
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Bronze Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

1ST INN

Marsta CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Marsta CC
v/s
Saltsjobaden CC
Saltsjobaden CC

Saltsjobaden CC elected to field
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Shield Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

2ND INN

Stockholm Super Kings

96/3 (10.0)

Stockholm Super Kings
v/s
Spanga United CC
Spanga United CC*

57 (8.5)

Spanga United CC need 40 runs in 7 balls at 34.28 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Uncertain India Sabotaged Their Own Chances at 2019 World Cup: Tom Moody

There was constant debate on the number four spot leading into the tournament and Ambati Rayudu was shown the door in controversial circumstances.

PTI |July 10, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
Uncertain India Sabotaged Their Own Chances at 2019 World Cup: Tom Moody

Former Australia cricketer-turned-coach Tom Moody believes India "sabotaged" their 2019 World Cup campaign in England by creating uncertainties within the team.

Moody, who was the coach of IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad till last season, said India were strong contenders for the trophy but the team management failed to make right use of the talent.

"One of the huge challenges India has to face, they like it or not, is the expectation on their talent. There is no question India has got more talent by a long stretch than any country playing our game. But sometimes that can be a burden," Moody told cricbuzz.com.

"When you have got too many players to choose from you can cloud your thinking and philosophy on how you want to plan, how you feel you need to play to win a particular tournament. The best example according to me was their campaign in England," Moody said.

There was constant debate on the number four spot leading into the tournament and Ambati Rayudu was shown the door in controversial circumstances.

"It seems that India was ready to play the tournament 12 months ago but to the lead up to the actual start of the tournament did their very best to sabotage their hopes of winning that tournament by changing batting orders, changing personnel within the batting order, creating uncertainty amongst the whole playing group," said the 54-year-old.

Virat Kohli and his men enjoyed a sensational run by winning seven out of nine games in the league stage, but lost the all-important semifinal against New Zealand.

"If anything when you come into a major tournament that's when we crystalise people's thought and doesn't get influenced by what I call white noise.

"...because you know exactly what path you are on, you know exactly what you need to be doing, you just need to consistent with that because players also sense the uncertainty when those things are happening," added Moody.

2019 world cupIndia CricketIndia vs new Zealandtom moody

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more