Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

0/0 (0.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

283/3 (90.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 21, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 03 January, 2020

1ST INN

Brisbane Heat *

36/1 (4.0)

Brisbane Heat
v/s
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes

Toss won by Hobart Hurricanes (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:30 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Uncertainty Continues to Loom over Bangladesh's Upcoming Tour of Pakistan

Bangladesh's upcoming tour to Pakistan remains shrouded in uncertainty due to scheduling demands.

Cricketnext Staff |January 3, 2020, 1:28 PM IST
Uncertainty Continues to Loom over Bangladesh's Upcoming Tour of Pakistan

Bangladesh's upcoming tour to Pakistan remains shrouded in uncertainty due to scheduling demands.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board wants the tour to be held in two legs with the T20Is taking place first before they take a call on playing the Tests in Pakistan or in a neutral venue.

However, the PCB wants to host the series in one go and has promised state-level security to the players, much like they had provided when Sri Lanka had visited the country last month for a two-Test series.

"We are in communication with the PCB," BCB's chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said on Thursday. "As we said before, we want to play the T20Is (first) in Pakistan. We want our players, coaching staff and security team to see what it's like, after which we want to decide if we want to play Tests in Pakistan or at a neutral venue."

Bangladesh are slated to play two Tests and three T20Is against Pakistan in January.

The Sri Lanka Test series in Rawalpindi and Karachi went off smoothly and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said there was no justification behind Bangladesh's refusal.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had also said that he would not hesitate to go to the International Cricket Council (ICC) if a team refuses to travel without a proper reason.

"We would absolutely have the right to dispute such a decision with the ICC. I don't want to say too much, because our discussions with the BCB are ongoing. When they formally tell us what decision they've taken, we'll see what we need to do," Mani said.

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali and head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq had have slammed Bangladesh's reported unwillingness to play Test cricket in Pakistan, saying it is "a great injustice" and "there is no excuse not to come".

(With agency inputs)

bangladeshBCBpakistanpcb

Related stories

Mustafizur Rahman Looking to Bounce Back After Lean Period
Cricketnext Staff | December 31, 2019, 11:42 AM IST

Mustafizur Rahman Looking to Bounce Back After Lean Period

BCCI Twisting Facts to Mislead Pakistan Fans Over Bangladesh T20s: PCB
Cricketnext Staff | December 27, 2019, 7:27 PM IST

BCCI Twisting Facts to Mislead Pakistan Fans Over Bangladesh T20s: PCB

No Pakistan Player to Be Part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Cricketnext Staff | December 26, 2019, 11:58 AM IST

No Pakistan Player to Be Part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more