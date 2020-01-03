Uncertainty Continues to Loom over Bangladesh's Upcoming Tour of Pakistan

Bangladesh's upcoming tour to Pakistan remains shrouded in uncertainty due to scheduling demands.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board wants the tour to be held in two legs with the T20Is taking place first before they take a call on playing the Tests in Pakistan or in a neutral venue.
However, the PCB wants to host the series in one go and has promised state-level security to the players, much like they had provided when Sri Lanka had visited the country last month for a two-Test series.
"We are in communication with the PCB," BCB's chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said on Thursday. "As we said before, we want to play the T20Is (first) in Pakistan. We want our players, coaching staff and security team to see what it's like, after which we want to decide if we want to play Tests in Pakistan or at a neutral venue."
Bangladesh are slated to play two Tests and three T20Is against Pakistan in January.
The Sri Lanka Test series in Rawalpindi and Karachi went off smoothly and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said there was no justification behind Bangladesh's refusal.
PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had also said that he would not hesitate to go to the International Cricket Council (ICC) if a team refuses to travel without a proper reason.
"We would absolutely have the right to dispute such a decision with the ICC. I don't want to say too much, because our discussions with the BCB are ongoing. When they formally tell us what decision they've taken, we'll see what we need to do," Mani said.
Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali and head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq had have slammed Bangladesh's reported unwillingness to play Test cricket in Pakistan, saying it is "a great injustice" and "there is no excuse not to come".
(With agency inputs)
