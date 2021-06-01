Uncertainty Over Australian Players Availability For IPL 2021 in UAE

Cricket Australia is yet to take a call on whether to allow its players to be part of IPL 2021 when it resumes in UAE. Last week, the BCCI announced that the remainder of the T20 tournament will be played in UAE due to the monsoon in India during September-October.

IPL was suspended in the first of week of May after growing cases of coronavirus among players and support staff. However, now plans are afoot to complete the season outside India.

The packed international calendar and the prospect of shifting bio-bubbles accompanied by long time away from family are among the various factors that could lead up to a final decision. However, as of now, CA isn’t worried as it wants its returning IPL players to reunite with their families and then start preparations for the West Indies tour.

“Once we get back together as a group that [the IPL] is something we’ll obviously need to discuss,” Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s chief executive, said on Monday. “Our players returning from the IPL have only today come out of quarantine, so our first priority is to make sure they are reunited with their families…we [then] have a tour to prepare for in the West Indies.”

Australia had named a preliminary squad of 23 members for the Caribbean tour. However, there are reports that the likes of David Warner and Pat Cummins may opt out of it.

Warner, Cummins, Steve Smith are among the Australian contingent who on Monday returned to their families after completing mandatory quarantine since returning from IPL 2021.

“They are clearly quite shaken by the experience, and are very appreciative to be back home, very much looking forward to being reunited with family and friends today,” Hockley said. “It’s a couple of weeks before the West Indies touring party then regroups at the National Cricket Centre [in Brisbane] and then that’s the time to refocus.”

