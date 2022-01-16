Under-19 World Cup 2022: Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull Shine as India Start Campaign with a Win

India battled to a hard-fought heavyweight triumph over South Africa as the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup entered full swing on Saturday.

India battled to a hard-fought heavyweight triumph over South Africa as the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup entered full swing on Saturday.

The four-time champions edged a gripping Guyana clash against the 2014 winners as Yash Dhull and Vicky Ostwal starred to get their Caribbean campaign off to the perfect start.

And that was just one game on a jam-packed day of action, as Joshua Cox’s majestic unbeaten century fired Ireland to an opening game victory over Uganda and United Arab Emirates toppled Canada in Group A.

Zimbabwe powered past Papua New Guinea in Group C’s solitary Saturday fixture as the ICC U19 Men’s CWC – the undisputed international showpiece for the game’s newly-emerging talent – started to really hot up in West Indies.

Dhull and Ostwal the heroes as India edge Group B battle with South Africa.

Saturday’s standout fixture did not disappoint as Dhull and Ostwal outlined their ICC U19 Men’s CWC precocity with eye-catching displays at Providence.

After South African left-arm seamer Aphiwe Mnyanda had caused mayhem with the new ball to reduce India to 11 for two, captain Dhull strode to the crease and showcased all the fighting spirit that has seen India crowned champions on four occasions since the turn of the century.

Dynamic Dhull struck a measured 82 to steer his side towards a competitive total as Kaushal Tambe (35), Shaik Rasheed (31) and Nishant Sindhu (27) also made important contributions.

Mnyanda’s early menace was supplemented by fellow opening bowler Matthew Boast’s three for 40 as South Africa, ICC U19 Men’s CWC champions in 2014, dismissed India for 232 to leave the clash on a knife-edge at the interval.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar set the tone in the second innings by dismissing Ethan-John Cunningham in the very first over but Dewald Brevis (65) and Valentine Kitime’s (25) half-century partnership kept the game in the balance.

South African captain George Van Heerden made 36 in the middle order but fabulous figures of five for 28 from skilful left-arm spinner Ostwal ensured India continued to suffocate their opponents.

Wickets tumbled at regular intervals as South Africa left themselves with too much to do and India, the only nation to win the ICC U19 Men’s CWC four times, got their latest campaign off to a flyer in the Caribbean.

Cox catapults Ireland to comfortable win over Uganda.

Uganda delivered a valiant display of their ICC U19 Men’s CWC credentials but Cox’s first innings hundred proved the dollop of quality required to fire Ireland to victory in Georgetown.

After arriving at the crease with the score at 40 for two, wicketkeeper Cox compiled a superb 111 not out off 113 balls to haul his team up to a total of 236 for nine.

Two wickets apiece for Juma Miyaji, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma and Matthew Musinguzi sought to reel the Irish in but ably assisted by Philippus le Roux (32), Cox put his team in a commanding position at the interval.

Ugandan captain Pascal Murungi offered the underdogs a consistent glimmer of hope in the run chase but his knock of 63, bolstered by bowler Juma Miyaji’s blockbuster 38 at No.9, proved insufficient in causing a Group B upset.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Humphries – who opened the bowling for Ireland – starred with the ball for Tim Tector’s team as his four wickets for just 25 runs helped halt the Ugandan momentum and cap a 39-run triumph.

Patel innings proves in vain as UAE edge over the line.

Canada battled admirably in Basseterre but were unable to haul themselves to victory as UAE’s first innings score of 284 for seven proved enough.

Ali Naseer’s destructive 73 off just 50 balls did the damage for Alishan Sharafu’s side after Punya Mehra’s well-judged 71 had put the wheels in motion for a strong first-innings total.

Ali Naseer of United Arab Emirates poses after being named Player of the Match following the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Canada and the United Arab Emirates at Conaree Sports Club on January 15, 2022 in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The Canadians had UAE reeling at 47-3 but Mehra, Nilansh Keswani (39) and Sharafu (37) helped them recover to 174 for five.

And then came all-rounder Naseer’s late innings pyrotechnics, as his brutal knock – at a strike rate of 146 – catapulted his team to a sizeable total.

Mihir Patel’s Canada rallied, however, with the captain leading from the front as his fine innings of 96 off 105 balls kept them continually in contention.

Wicketkeeper Anoop Chima (46) and lower-order batter Kairav Sharma (43) also offered resistance but two wickets each for Keswani, Sharafu, Adhitya Shetty and Jash Giyanani helped bowl Canada out for 235 to complete hard-fought 49-run victory.

Bawa brilliance lays foundations for dominant Zimbabwe triumph.

Zimbabwe had too much firepower for Papua New Guinea as captain fantastic Emmanuel Bawa’s first innings century propelled them to victory in Port of Spain.

The Zimbabweans racked up a formidable total of 321 for nine from their 50 overs before a polished all-round bowling performance completed a comprehensive 228-run victory.

Papua New Guinea bowler Junior Morea dismissed opener Steven Saul early on but after Bawa entered the fray at 15 for one, he never looked back as his majestic hundred – off just 95 balls – helped haul his team to a match-winning score.

Bawa and David Bennett (58) compiled a century stand for the third wicket while opening batter and wicketkeeper Panashe Taruvinga (36), along with Victor Chirwa and Connor Mitchell – who both scored 35 – also made contributions.

And Barnabas Maha’s team never got going in response, with no batter mustering more than 15 runs as the wickets were shared equally among the Zimbabwean attack.

Ngenyasha Zvinoera, Brian Bennett and Victor Chirwa all took two scalps apiece as Bawa’s side bowled the underdogs out with 15 overs remaining to crank up for Monday’s clash with Pakistan in perfect fashion.

Sunday 16 January match

Bangladesh v England, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

Start time 09h00 local time

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here