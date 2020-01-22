Under-19 World Cup | New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka in Thriller, Afghanistan Top Group With Win

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka
Half-centuries from Rhys Mariu and Beckham Wheeler-Greenall helped New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in a thriller by 3 wickets at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.
New Zealand needed 12 to win from the final over, and Kristian Clarke hit a six of the penultimate ball to seal the deal.
Opting to field, New Zealand restricted Sri Lanka to 242 for 9 in 50 overs. Ahan Wickramasinghe, the No. 8, top scored with 64 off 48. Adithya Ashok got 3 for 38 from 10 overs.
New Zealand were 47 for 2 in reply before opener Mariu and No. 4 Wheeler-Greenall stitched a partnership of 111 for the third wicket. New Zealand lost some late wickets but overcame the target with one ball to spare.
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe
Mohammad Haris' 48-ball 81, Qasim Akram's 50-ball 54 and Fahad Munir's 53 set up Pakistan's 38-run win over Zimbabwe at Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom.
Put in to bat, Pakistan scored 294 for 9 in 50 overs with three batsmen scoring half-centuries. They were at 74 for 3 at one stage but Haris' quick knock helped them to a big score.
Zimbabwe were in the hunt at 231 for 5 with Milton Shumba and Wesley Madhevere scoring in the 50s. However, they were bowled out for 256 in 46.3 overs with Tahir Hussain and Abbas Afridi picking up three each.
South Africa thrash Canada
Captain Bryce Parsons smashed a century as South Africa thrashed Canada by 150 runs at Senwes Park,Potchefstroom.
Batting first, South Africa made 349 for 8 with Parsons scoring 121 off 92 and Tyrese Karelse making 60 off 51. Canada's wicketkeeper Benjamin Calitz fought with 62 but there was little support as they fell for just 199 in 41.1 overs.
Afghanistan beat UAE
Shafiqullah Ghafari picked up five wickets while Rahmanullah and Ibrahim Zadran scored half-centuries as Afghanistan beat UAE by 160 runs at North-West University No1 Ground,Potchefstroom. Afghanistan now top Group D with 2 wins in 2 matches.
Batting first, Afghanistan posted 265 for 6 with Zadran scoring 87 and Rahmanullah making 81. In reply, UAE were bowled out for just 105 in 32.4 overs. Legspinner Ghafari got 5 for 23 while Noor Ahmed picked up 3 for 30.
