Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

358 (148.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

515/9 (176.2)

Zimbabwe trail by 127 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Under-19 World Cup | New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka in Thriller, Afghanistan Top Group With Win

Half-centuries from Rhys Mariu and Beckham Wheeler-Greenall helped New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in a thriller by 3 wickets at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

Cricketnext Staff |January 22, 2020, 9:26 PM IST
Under-19 World Cup | New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka in Thriller, Afghanistan Top Group With Win

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka

Half-centuries from Rhys Mariu and Beckham Wheeler-Greenall helped New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in a thriller by 3 wickets at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

New Zealand needed 12 to win from the final over, and Kristian Clarke hit a six of the penultimate ball to seal the deal.

Opting to field, New Zealand restricted Sri Lanka to 242 for 9 in 50 overs. Ahan Wickramasinghe, the No. 8, top scored with 64 off 48. Adithya Ashok got 3 for 38 from 10 overs.

New Zealand were 47 for 2 in reply before opener Mariu and No. 4 Wheeler-Greenall stitched a partnership of 111 for the third wicket. New Zealand lost some late wickets but overcame the target with one ball to spare.

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe

Mohammad Haris' 48-ball 81, Qasim Akram's 50-ball 54 and Fahad Munir's 53 set up Pakistan's 38-run win over Zimbabwe at Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom.

Put in to bat, Pakistan scored 294 for 9 in 50 overs with three batsmen scoring half-centuries. They were at 74 for 3 at one stage but Haris' quick knock helped them to a big score.

Zimbabwe were in the hunt at 231 for 5 with Milton Shumba and Wesley Madhevere scoring in the 50s. However, they were bowled out for 256 in 46.3 overs with Tahir Hussain and Abbas Afridi picking up three each.

South Africa thrash Canada

Captain Bryce Parsons smashed a century as South Africa thrashed Canada by 150 runs at Senwes Park,Potchefstroom.

Batting first, South Africa made 349 for 8 with Parsons scoring 121 off 92 and Tyrese Karelse making 60 off 51. Canada's wicketkeeper Benjamin Calitz fought with 62 but there was little support as they fell for just 199 in 41.1 overs.

Afghanistan beat UAE

Shafiqullah Ghafari picked up five wickets while Rahmanullah and Ibrahim Zadran scored half-centuries as Afghanistan beat UAE by 160 runs at North-West University No1 Ground,Potchefstroom. Afghanistan now top Group D with 2 wins in 2 matches.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 265 for 6 with Zadran scoring 87 and Rahmanullah making 81. In reply, UAE were bowled out for just 105 in 32.4 overs. Legspinner Ghafari got 5 for 23 while Noor Ahmed picked up 3 for 30.

ICC U-19 World CupICC Under-19 World CupShafiqullah GhafariU-19 World CupUnder-19 world cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Mon, 27 Jan, 2020

SL v ZIM
Harare

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more