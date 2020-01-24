Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Under-19 World Cup | Openers, Spinners Give India Third Win, Set Up Australia Quarterfinal Clash

Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena and a combined effort by the spinners saw India defeat New Zealand by 44 runs in the DLS method to top Group A of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

The result means India will take on Australia in the Super League quarterfinals on January 28.

Put in to bat, India made 115 for no loss in 23 overs, with the match being reduced mid-wau due to rain. Jaiswal was unbeaten on 57 off 77 while Saxena made 52 off 62.

India had reached 103 for no loss after 21 overs when rain stopped play. After losing around 4.5 hours, the match was reduced to 23 overs a side.  New Zealand were set a revised target of 192 under DLS method.

New Zealand made a strong start with the openers putting on a partnership of 53 in just 5.3 overs before legspinner Ravi Bishnoi provided the breakthrough. Opener Rhys Mariu (42 off 31) and No. 3 Fergus Lellman (31 off 19) kept attacking India before left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar struck with crucial wickets.

He ran through the top order, ending with 3 for 28 from 5 overs while Bishnoi bagged 4 for 30 from his five overs as New Zealand's chase ran out of steam.

In other matches, Afghanistan's clash against Canada was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Bangladesh were struggling at 106 for 9 against Pakistan before rain washed out that match as well.

