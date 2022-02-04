Under-19 World Cup: This Indian Scored More Runs Than Rohit Sharma in 2006 Edition

Do you remember the time when Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma both played the Under-19 Cricket World Cup? The 2006 Under-19 World Cup was a successful event for India who reached the finals after defeating England in Sri Lanka.

Though India were defeated by Pakistan in the final, Cheteshwar Pujara announced his arrival among the cricket fans and proved his mettle as an opener. He was the highest run-scorer with 349 runs in 6 innings at an average of 116 and a strike rate of 82.

On the other hand, the present captain of the senior ODI and T20 team, Rohit Sharma was not so successful as a batsman in the match. He scored a total of 206 runs in 6 matches at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 77. However, Cheteshwar Pujara wasn’t as successful in the one-dayers of Team India.

Pujara got a chance to play in 5 ODIs for India between 2013 and 2014 but he could only score 51 runs at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 39.

Pujara then became a Test specialist. He played 95 Tests for India and scored more than 6700 runs. In addition to this, he has also scored 18 centuries and 32 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Under-19 Cricket World Cup, India crushed Australia by 96 runs to advance to the fourth successive final. Captain Yash Dhul scored a century in the match. India will now take on England in the final on 5 February. While India want to clinch their fifth title, England are eyeing their first title in 24 years.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here