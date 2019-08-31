Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Under No Pressure to Get Back to India Test Team: Murali Vijay

PTI |August 31, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
Out-of-favour India batsman Murali Vijay on Saturday said he is under no pressure to get back to the national side and would look to contribute to whichever team he is playing for.

Vijay last played for India in the second Test against Australia at Perth in December 2018.

The 35-year-old has played 61 Tests, scoring 3,982 runs at an average of 38.28 with a top score of 167.

"Of course, I don't put any limitations to my dreams. I am not under any pressure (to get back in the Indian side.) I have given four comebacks to the national team. I am enjoying the space I am in right now," Vijay told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the Junior Super Kings tournament.

"I'm honest with my preparation. It is a team sport and I know how to make a comeback. I have done it before. I know how to do that. Let us see how it goes."

The 35-year-old, who will play for English County team Somerset in the last three Championship matches of the season, said he enjoys competitive cricket.

"I play cricket for just pride and sheer passion. I don't look forward to playing for India or the World XI. My funda is to play cricket at a higher level. If it is of a good competition, I am going to enjoy that."

"Any cricket is good for me and my aim is to contribute to whichever teams I play for. And this is what I have done over a period of 15 years and nothing changes in that aspect," he added.

The stylish right-hander, who was in good form in the Tamil Nadu Premier League T20 tournament last month, said he was looking forward to the forthcoming domestic season.

"I understand the importance of momentum. We create momentum while playing. You can't sit and create momentum. After a long time, we are playing together for the state in Vijay Hazare and it's going to be an exciting time for all of us because we all want to win tournaments and prove that TN is one of the best in the country."

"We all have the pride to play for our state and we need to pull up our socks and put up a good show," he added.

ChennaiIndian cricket teammurali vijayTamil Nadu

