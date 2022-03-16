Unfair to Keep Fans Away From India-Pakistan Contests, Will Talk to Sourav Ganguly Regarding 4-nation Tournament: Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raza has stated that he will reach out to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly regarding his plan for a 4-nation tournament. India and Pakistan shared one of the fiercest rivalries in world cricket but due to political reasons, both teams face other only in ICC tournaments in recent times. The last time the Asian powerhouses played in a bilateral series was way back in 2012-13.

The PCB chairman wishes that both teams should play in a triangular or a four-nation series which according to him is the future of cricket as he feels that the franchise leagues are overshadowing the bilateral cricket.

“I’ll talk to Ganguly regarding a four-nation tournament. The future of cricket is in triangular and four-nation competitions. Twenty20 leagues are taking away eye-balls from bilateral cricket, of which the novelty factor is decreasing," Raja said during a media interaction.

Raja asserted that both boards should be approachable as it is unfair for the fans to miss India vs Pakistan contests as it creates a lot of buzz between them.

“I think it’s unfair to keep fans away from India-Pakistan contests. India-Pakistan [2022 T20 World Cup] tickets were sold in one day, we don’t have a political perspective on things and if a fellow cricketer is leading the BCCI, we should be approachable to each other since we don’t know politics."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already shot down the proposal by Ramiz saying that India was more inclined towards globalisation of the sport and not any short term financial incentive.

While Raja has a plan in his mind for the four-nation tournament as he feels a separate CEO is needed to run it fairly.

“We have to look at the rules but I believe that the four-nation tournament should have a separate CEO to run it and it should be held in a 15-day window every year. The idea is for each participant to take turns in hosting it annually and the revenue to be shared among the cricket boards. We don’t need third-party interference," Raja pointed out.

