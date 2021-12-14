'Unfortunate': Fans on Twitter React After Rohit Sharma Gets Ruled Out of South Africa Test Series

The newly appointed limited-overs skipper of India Rohit Sharma has been ruled out from the team’s Test squad for the upcoming three-match series in South Africa, which is slated to kick off later this month. The opener recently injured his left hamstring during a training session in Mumbai.

Rohit’s place in India’s squad has gone to uncapped Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal. The news about the same was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

NEWS - Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad.Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.#SAvIND | @PKpanchal9 pic.twitter.com/b8VgoN52LW — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2021

After the news about Rohit’s exit from India’s Test squad for South Africa was confirmed, the fans took to Twitter to offer their sympathies and wish a speedy recovery to the 34-year-old.

Reacting to the news, a fan termed it as “unfortunate,” given all Rohit has gone through to become a successful batter in red-ball cricket.

For someone who spoke so well about the work he put in for the England tour, the process he went through, the success he eventually he had, this must be a heartbreaking development. So unfortunate for Rohit Sharma & also worrying that it's hamstring.#SAVIND— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 13, 2021

Wishing Rohit a speedy recovery, another user said, “Team India always needs you in the Test squad.” The fan also extended his greetings to Panchal for getting picked in India’s red-ball squad for South Africa series.

Wishing you a speedy recovery @ImRo45 #Teamindia @BCCI always need you in Test squad but sad To hear that you have been ruled out by Test series against #SouthAfrica Good luck to @PKpanchal9 it's a great chance for him to prove himself how good batsman's he is@BCCI #SAvsIND— MD ABDUL RAZZAK (@MOHAMMA68626066) December 13, 2021

This user said that he feels sad for Rohit as the ‘Hitman’ was rested from the home Test series against New Zealand to play in South Africa series.

Feel sad for @ImRo45 ! He is India's Best Batsmen in England , Rested for Home series against NZ to be in fresh against SA , Looks all set to create magic again in SouthAfrica but untimely injury puts a break to his dream ! Get Well Soon RO ! Hope to see you in ODI's !! @BCCI— Mohamed Azarudeen (@AmAzar93) December 13, 2021

“Will miss you in South Africa champ,” read another post.

Will miss you in SA Champ 💙SA tour will not be Same Without you 😔#GetwellsoonRohit 💔#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/wybYwLmSNx— SouRaV VasHisTH (@souravvashisth2) December 13, 2021

“Really unfortunate for Rohit but at the same time I’m happy for Panchal who finally got the opportunity,” said a fan.

Really unfortunate for Rohit but at the same time I'm happy for Panchal who finally got the opportunity.#SAvIND— Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) December 13, 2021

“Sad news. He had taken a break against the kiwis so that he could be well-rested for the South Africa test series. Hope he recovers well in time for the one-day series,” said another cricket enthusiast.

Sad news. He had taken a break against the kiwis so that he could be well rested to the South Africa test series. Hope he recovers well in time for the one day series.— ROHIT PANDE (@RkpandeRohit) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile, India are slated to take on South Africa in three-match Test series, starting from December 26 in Centurion. Following that, the two teams will square off in a three-match ODI series.

