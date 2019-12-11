Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

103/1 (33.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

MIN. 57.0 Overs Left Today
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 1, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 11 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sylhet Thunder *

50/1 (6.4)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers

Toss won by Chattogram Challengers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:15 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

'Unfortunate' That Ganguly is Trying to Reverse Reforms, Says Justice Lodha

Justice RM Lodha, who framed the reforms in BCCI that ultimately led to a new constitution, said it's 'unfortunate' that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is trying to modify the proposals set by him.

Cricketnext Staff |December 11, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
'Unfortunate' That Ganguly is Trying to Reverse Reforms, Says Justice Lodha

Justice RM Lodha, who framed the reforms in BCCI that ultimately led to a new constitution, said it's 'unfortunate' that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is trying to modify the proposals set by him.

In their AGM on December 1, the BCCI had proposed crucial changes to the constitution set by Lodha. Some of them include getting rid of the cooling-off period of three years for office bearers and diluting conflict of interest clauses. The changes will have to be approved by the Supreme Court.

"It’s very unfortunate. I thought a cricketer at the helm of affairs will understand that it was only our reforms which brought him to this position,” Lodha told Hindustan Times. "If the earlier system was in vogue, perhaps no cricketer could have ever dreamt of heading a body like the BCCI. The way the politics is played in cricket administration, I don’t think any cricketer would have been able to get this position but for these reforms.

"That’s all the more reason for those in charge now to respect the reforms and try to fully implement them, instead of changing them. Let reforms work over a period of time and see how transparency, accountability come into the administration."

The BCCI has also been accused of nepotism in recent times, with plenty of kin of former members taking charge in important positions. TNCA is now headed by Rupa Gurunath, the daughter of N Srinivasan, while Saurashtra Cricket Association elected Jaydev Shah, son of Niranjan, as its head.

Lodha said there's nothing illegal about it.

"As citizens, they are not debarred from contesting the elections,” he said. “They have come through the process, therefore I would not say there is any breach of statute or legal provision. They have exercised their right and come through the legal process.

"Look, people will change it over a period of time. It will take, say about two or three elections. Let independent people come to the administration and show their work."

Lodha also criticised the Committee of Administrators, led by Vinod Rai, for taking a lot of time to implement the reforms.

"They took a lot of time in implementation,” Lodha said. “Their job was to implement the SC order by which our committee’s report was accepted. It should have been done a long time back. They took three years. As a matter of fact, the second election should have been due by this time because the first order was passed in July, 2016. The first election after reforms has taken place in 2019."

bccijustice rm lodhasourav ganguly

Related stories

Sourav Ganguly & Co Must Wait Till New Year for SC Nod on Amendments to Lodha Reforms
Cricketnext Staff | December 6, 2019, 2:54 PM IST

Sourav Ganguly & Co Must Wait Till New Year for SC Nod on Amendments to Lodha Reforms

BCCI to Seek SC Nod to Reform Tenure Norm, Jay Shah to be Representative at ICC
Cricketnext Staff | December 1, 2019, 7:32 PM IST

BCCI to Seek SC Nod to Reform Tenure Norm, Jay Shah to be Representative at ICC

Tenures Are Finished: Sourav Ganguly on MSK Prasad-led Selection Panel
Cricketnext Staff | December 1, 2019, 8:41 PM IST

Tenures Are Finished: Sourav Ganguly on MSK Prasad-led Selection Panel

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more