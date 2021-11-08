Unhappy BCCI To Ask For Report on Hardik Pandya's Fitness After T20 World Cup Exit-Report

Hardik Pandya is all set to be dropped for the upcoming New Zealand series after his poor show led to India’s downfall at the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. Not only that, the BCCI is also planning to inquire further on this issue as they will be asking for a report from the team management regarding the all rounder, website ‘Insidesport’ reported. The selectors will be picking the India squad for the home series against New Zealand which begins with a three match T20I series.

“Definitely, the selection committee and the team management will be asked to submit a report. And for sure, Hardik Pandya’s name will be there,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport. The all rounder remained a bone of contention since last November as he pulled out from bowling during India’s limited overs match in Australia. There was a lot of hullaballo as well when he was picked over some deserving candidates for the T20 World Cup in September. Selectors had cited that he is completely fit and will bowl if need arises. But as the tournament progressed, Hardik’s fitness looked dicey with he not bowling at all in the opener against Pakistan.

Former selector Sarandeep Singh too had blasted the selectors on the issue. “Hardik Pandya’s fitness issues are being talked about for a while now, but why don’t you ask the selection committee about this? We used to answer all questions during our tenure – if someone was unfit or anything – everything used to be open. But why isn’t it the same anymore? Chetan Sharma addressed the media just once, and he spoke something strange and walked away,” Sarandeep Singh was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

“When the chairman of the selection committee said he’s fully fit and he will bowl in the World Cup, so the chairman needs to be questioned now where is the fitness. He needs to say something – he is injured, he is not able to bowl, something. It’s unfair on Hardik as well, a quality player is stuck in controversy for no fault of his. If the injury is there, it’s okay, can’t do much about it,” he added.

Pandya didn’t bowl in ten wicket loss to Pakistan, but came on to bowl against New Zealand and Afghanistan where he ended up having no wickets at all. Earlier, he didn’t bowl for Mumbai Indians too when the second leg of IPL resumed in UAE, at least in the initial few games. India’s over reliance on an all-rounder who was clearly not in his peak form, cost Kohli and his men as they bow out of the tournament against Namibia.

