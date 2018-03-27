Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Unhappy Teammates Want David Warner Removed From Team Hotel

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 27, 2018, 2:42 PM IST
Australian opener David Warner. (AP)

Australian players want teammate David Warner to be removed from the team hotel to avoid a scuffle after the Australian opener was reportedly partying with friends as the team continue to face the fallout effect of the ball tampering scandal.

According to a report on foxsports.au, several of Warner’s already furious teammates have asked cricket bosses to have the disgraced batsman ‘removed’ from the team hotel, warning there could be an ‘incident’ between Warner and angry players if he remains.

Warner has also removed himself from a WhatsApp group comprising of Australian players, with one source saying he has ‘gone rogue’ since news of the ball tampering saga broke.

He is expected to face heavy punishment which might result in a heavy ban, he is expected to miss the fourth Test starting on Friday.

With Smith already set to miss the fourth Test due to the ban imposed by ICC, Warner could also face stern action from Cricket Australia.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald report, he will be suspended for at least the fourth Test of the series against the Proteas, which starts on Friday. He has not been sanctioned by the ICC though as of now.

The heavy tape that protects Warner's fingers and thumb have come under the scrutiny in the preceding Test in Port Elizabeth, to which the opener responded by writing the names of his wife and daughters on the bandages.

Renshaw is currently taking part in the Sheffield Shield final, playing for Queensland against Tasmania.

The investigation pertaining to the ball tampering scandal kicked off on Monday as some of the players and support staff were interviewed by Cricket Australia officials. According to cricket.com.au, CA Head of Integrity Iain Roy was given the responsibility of carrying out the investigation at the team hotel.

First Published: March 27, 2018, 2:37 PM IST

