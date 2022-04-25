UNI vs ACCB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Romania 2022 match, April 25, 03:30 PM IST

UNI vs ACCB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Romania 2022 match between United and ACCB:

United will play against ACCB in their opening game of the ECS T10 Romania 2022. Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest will host the game on Monday, April 25 from 03:30 PM IST.

United are coming after a decent run in the last season. The team won four league matches while losing as many to occupy the third place in the standings. They were ruled out of the league after losing to ACCB in the second Qualifier by six wickets. The team will hope to avenge their qualifier loss on Monday.

ACCB, on the other hand, reached the final with five wins from eight games. However, they couldn’t continue their exploits in the final as they were hammered by Cluj by 32 runs. The team has picked up a strong squad and will start the Monday game as favorites.

Ahead of the match between United and ACCB, here is everything you need to know:

UNI vs ACCB Telecast

United vs ACCB game will not be telecast in India

UNI vs ACCB Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Romania 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UNI vs ACCB Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest at 03:30 PM IST on April 25, Monday.

UNI vs ACCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Sami Ullah

Vice-Captain – Abdul Asif

Suggested Playing XI for UNI vs ACCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Asad Abbas

Batters: Ramesh Satheesan, Abdul Asif, Gohar Manan

All-rounders: Sami Ullah, Dharmendra Manani, Rajesh Kumar, Divakharr Sundararajan

Bowlers: Sukhbinder Singh, Ali Hussain, Shant Vashisht

UNI vs ACCB Probable XIs:

United: Aakash Kaka, Aftab Kayani, Ali Hussain, Dharmendra Manani, Divakharr Sundararajan, Rajesh Kumar, Ramesh Satheesan, Rohit Kumar, Rovinaka Ransilu, Shant Vashisht, Siju Suresh

ACCB: Abdul Asif, Asad Abbas, Gohar Manan, Pubudu Nilanga, Rahim Gul, Rajnish Ghai, Raza Ali, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Sheriyar Sohail, Sukhbinder Singh

