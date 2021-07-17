UNI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Romania, July 17, 11:30 AM IST

UNI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For United CC and Baneasa CC ECS T10 Romania:United CC will be locking horns with Baneasa CC on Saturday, July 17. Previously, both the sides have met twice in the league and have managed to win one match each against each other. In the latest match, United CC registered the win against Baneasa CC by five wickets while Baneasa CChad won the outing against United CC on July 16 by 97 runs.

Ramesh Satheesan of UNI and Muhammad Mashal of BAN have been in good form and also became the player of the match when their respective teams registered the win. The two sides have played eight matches each out of which UNI have won four and BAN have won two.

Ahead of the match betweenUnited CC and Baneasa CC, here is everything you need to know:

UNI vs BAN Telecast

The United CC vs Baneasa CC match will not be broadcasted India.

UNI vs BAN Live Streaming

Those willing to watch the match in India can live stream it through the Fancode app or website.

UNI vs BAN Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, July 17 at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground. The game will start at 11:30 AM IST.

UNI vs BAN captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Ramesh Satheesan

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Mashal

Suggested Playing XI for UNI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Keeper – Stan Ahuja

Batsmen – Dharmendra Manani, Rohit Kumar, Abdul Shakoor, Mahesh Prasanna

All-rounders – Ramesh Satheesan (C), Ali Hussain-II, Muhammad Mashal (VC)

Bowlers – Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Zafar Ullah, Janaka Samantha

UNI vs BAN Probable XIs:

United CC: Stan Ahuja (wk), Divakharr Sundararajan, Ali Zain, Rohit Kumar, Ali Jawad, Ramesh Satheesan©, Manani Dharmendra, Zawwar Ali, Raj Kumar, Aftab Kayani, Marian Gherasim

Baneasa CC: Abdul Shakoor, Mahesh Prasanna, Adnan Hanif, Parminder Mann, Sheriyar Sohail (wk), Supinder Hayer, Muhammad Mashal, Muhammad Akmal, Janaka Samantha, Zafar Ullah, Mohammad Forkan

