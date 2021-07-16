UNI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Romania 2021 match, July 16, 11:30 am IST

UNI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Romania 2021 between United and Baneasa: United will square off against Baneasa in back-to-back matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Both the matches will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Friday, July 16, at 11:30 am IST and 01:30 pm IST, respectively.

United are comfortably sitting at the third spot and have made it to the next round. They have three wins and as many defeats from six outings and will be looking to end the group round on a highwith back-to-back wins over Baneasa. On the other hand, Baneasa are sitting at the bottom of the points table. They have managed just one win from six games so far. They need to win both their remaining games against United in order to book a place in the knockout stage.

Ahead of the match between United and Baneasa; here is everything you need to know:

UNI vs BAN Telecast

The United vs Baneasa match will not be broadcasted in India.

UNI vs BAN Live Streaming

The match between UNI vs BAN is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

UNI vs BAN Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 will be played between United and Baneasa at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Friday, July 16. The first encounter between the two is at 11:30 am IST and then in a reverse clash at 01:30 pm IST at the same venue.

UNI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ramesh Satheesan

Vice-Captain: Abdul Shakoor

Suggested Playing XI for UNI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor, Rohit Kumar

Batsmen: Stan Ahuja, Ramesh Satheesan, Ali Hussain

All-rounders: Rajesh Kumar, Parminder Mann, Muhammad Mashal

Bowlers: Ali Zain, Aftab Kayani, Zafar Ullah

UNI vs BAN Probable XIs:

United: Ramesh Satheesan (C), Rohit Kumar, Stan Ahuja (WK), Rajesh Kumar, Ali Jawad, Aftab Kayani, Ali Hussain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Marian Gherasim, Ali Zain, Zawwar Ali

Baneasa: Abdul Shakoor (C), Muhammad Mashal, Sheriyar Sohail (WK), Parminder Mann, Janaka Samantha, Mahesh Prasanna, Adnan Hanif, Mohammad Forkan, Muhammad Akmal, Zafar Ullah, Supinder Hayer

