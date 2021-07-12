UNI vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's ECS T10 Romania 2021 United vs Bucharest Gladiators match, July 12 11:30 AM IST

UNI vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For United and Bucharest Gladiators ECS T10 Romania 2021:The second edition of the ECS T10 Romania tournament kicks off with United locking horns with Bucharest Gladiators in back-to-back games on Monday. The first encounter will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest and is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am (IST).

The runner-up in the previous edition – United played five matches in the last season of the ECS T10 where they managed to win two matches. On the other hand, Bucharest Gladiators will be playing their debut this season in the ECS T10 Romania network.Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture, which will begin at 01:30 pm (IST) at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between United and Bucharest Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

UNI vs BUG Telecast

Not televised in India.

UNI vs BUG Live Streaming

The match between UNI vs BUG is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

UNI vs BUG Match Details

The matches will be played on Monday, July 12 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, in Ilfov County, Bucharest. The first game will start at 11:30 am (IST) and the second is scheduled to begin at 01:30 pm IST.

UNI vs BUG captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Moiz Muhammad

Vice-captain: Pavel Florin

UNI vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Imran Haider

Batsmen: Stan Ahuja, Moiz Muhammad, Ali Hussain

All-rounders: Pavel Florin, Cosmin Zavoiu, Shantanu Vashisht, Rajesh Kumar,

Bowlers: Syed Ali Zain, Hammad Ahmed Kayani, Vimalraj Poosanam

UNI vs BUG Probable XIs

United: Manani Dharmendra, Ramesh Satheesan, Ali Zain, Aftab Kayani, Rajesh Kumar, Shantanu Vashisht, Lalit Panjabi, Stan Ahuja, Ali Jawad, Ali Hussain, Zawwar Ali

Bucharest Gladiators: Cosmin Zavoiu, Pavel Florin, Imran Haider, Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana, Satish Kumar, Moiz Muhammad, Vimalraj Poosanam, Regan Francis, Shajeel Muhammad, Binod Nepali, Kokulan Subramaniyam

