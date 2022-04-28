UNI vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Romania 2022 match, April 28, 11:30 AM IST: United and Cluj will square off against each other on Thursday at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest for the ECS T10 Romania league. United are fourth in the points table with two wins and as many losses.

They are coming into the match after losing their last game to Bucharest Gladiators by five wickets. They scored only 91 runs in their allotted ten overs while batting first. BUG easily chased the total within 9.1 overs.

Coming to Cluj, they are third with two wins from four league matches. The team lost its first two games to Baneasa by five and seven wickets. They made a comeback in their last two games by defeating ACCB by 26 and 39 runs. It was a fine batting performance as they recorded scores of 125 and 136.

Ahead of the match between United and Cluj, here is everything you need to know:

UNI vs CLJ Telecast

United vs Cluj game will not be telecast in India

UNI vs CLJ Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Romania 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UNI vs CLJ Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest at 11:30 AM IST on April 28, Thursday.m

UNI vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Anand Rajshekara

Vice-Captain - Rajendra Pisal

Suggested Playing XI for UNI vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Satwik Nadigotla

Batters: Anand Rajshekara, Rohit Kumar, Rajendra Pisal

All-rounders: Ramesh Satheesan, Vasu Saini, Nishant Devre, Gaurav Mishra

Bowlers: Ravi Athapaththu, Zaid Khalil, Shant Vashisht

UNI vs CLJ Probable XIs:

United: Shant Vashisht, Lakshman Pandey, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Ali Hussain, Rohit Kumar, Kayani Mujahid, Rajesh Kumar, Aftab Kayani, Mohit Bansal, Zaid Khalil, Surjit Gill

Cluj: Ravi Athapaththu, Sohel Shaikh, Arun Kumar (c), Satwik Nadigotla, Anand Rajshekara, Nishant Devre, Gaurav Mishra, Rajendra Pisal, Sukhi Sahi, Safi Ahmad, Vasu Saini

