Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Cites Team India's Historic Win Down Under in Budget Speech

Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman cited India's historic series win in Australia as she presented the Union Budget in the Parliament. She said that India's win epitomises country's youth with 'abundant promise and suppressed thirst to perform and succeed.'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cited India's historic series win in Australia as she presented the Union Budget in the Parliament. She said that India's win epitomises country's youth with 'abundant promise and suppressed thirst to perform and succeed.'

ALSO READ - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Tamil Nadu Trump Baroda To Be Crowned Champions

"I can't help but recall the joy that we as a cricket-loving nation felt after Team India's recent spectacular success in Australia. It has reminded us of all the qualities that we as a people particularly our youth epitomise, having an abundant promise and suppressed thirst to perform and succeed," the FM said amid the huge roar of claps.

Earlier India's win also found mention in Economic Survey.

Here's the extract from the preface: "Economic Survey 2020-21 is an ardent tribute to the immortal human spirit of grit and compassion encapsulated by the tireless battle against the pandemic by our frontline COVID-19 warriors. In the midst of the most unfathomable global health emergency experienced in modern history, the resolve of each Indian helped find its way from the darkness of ‘lives vs livelihoods’to the glow of ‘#SavingLives&Livelihoods’. The foresight of our collective vision to battle this pandemic became evident when policy insights and implementation at the Centre, State and local level converged to initiate a V-shaped economic recovery.

ALSO READ - PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India for Victory Down Under on 'Mann Ki Baat'

"This spirit resonated in the recent Team India’s victory in Australia where their resilience to rebound from 36 all out to winning the Test series was a V-shaped performance indeed! Similarly, after experiencing a sharp contraction of 23.9% in first quarter of 2020-21, India is expected to be the fastest-growing economy in the next two years. Projections by various national and international agencies including the IMF project this resilience of the Indian economy."

Meanwhile, after the series against Australia, Team India is limbering-up for the Tests against England at home. For now, both teams are placed in quarantine in their hotels. The first Test begins on February 5 in Chennai, at the MA Chidambram Stadium.