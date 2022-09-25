United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch 1st T20I on TV And Online

Bangladesh is on a two-match T20I tour of the United Arab Emirates, beginning with the first match on Sunday, September 25. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides will gain from the series as they prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia next month.

Bangladesh’s regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan will be unavailable because he is presently playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022. In Shakib’s absence, the squad’s wicketkeeper batter Nurul Hasan will lead the team. Nurul Hasan joins the 17-man T20 roster after recuperating from a finger injury that kept him out of the Zimbabwe series and the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the UAE side has displayed some good cricket in the recent past and will be eager to build on their performances. The UAE teamx will be led by Chundangapoyil Rizwan, while opener Vritya Aravind will be his deputy. Former UAE captain Rohan Mustafa has been ruled out of the Bangladesh series as well as the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup owing to his horrific injury.

Both sides will want to start their campaign on a winning note.

Ahead of today’s First T20I between the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

When will the 1st T20I between the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh be played?

The 1st T20I between the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh will take place on Sunday, September 25.

Where will the 1st T20I between the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh be played?

The match between the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the 1st T20I between the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh begin?

The match between the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh match?

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh match?

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh match will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and Website.

UAE and Bangladesh Possible XIs

UAE Predicted Line-up: Vritiya Aravind, CP Rizwan (c), Waseem Muhammad, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Fahad Nawaz, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Adhitya Shetty

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Liton Das, Nurul Hasan (c), Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

