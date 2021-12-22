United States of America vs Ireland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 1st T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Ireland will be touring the United States of America for a two-match T20I series followed by three One Day Internationals. The T20 Internationals will be played on December 23 and December 24 respectively at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

The three ODIs will also be played at the same venue from December 26 to December 31. Ireland will enter the series as favourites. The visitors have done well and have experience on their side as compared to their opposition. Ireland will also have a point to prove during the tour and they will be eager to secure a big victory.

Andy Balbirnie-side last featured in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The event didn’t go as per the plan for the country as they failed to qualify for the Super 12 round.

Coming to the United States of America, they are relatively new in the cricket world and have played a lesser number of matches. The team will hope to deliver an extraordinary performance during the tour to take a step towards their goal of attaining the full member status by the International Cricket Council. They are currently 30th in the T20I ICC team rankings.

When will the 1st T20I match United States of America (USA) vs Ireland (IRE) start?

The first T20 International of the two-match series will kickstart at 12:30 AM IST on December 23, Thursday.

Where will the 1st T20I match United States of America (USA) vs Ireland (IRE) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

What time will the 1st T20I match United States of America (USA) vs Ireland (IRE) begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the United States of America (USA) vs Ireland (IRE) match?

United States of America vs Ireland match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the United States of America (USA) vs Ireland (IRE) match?

United States of America vs Ireland match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

United States of America probable playing XI against Ireland: Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Gajanand Singh, Steven Taylor, Karima Gore, Aaron Jones, Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nisarg Patel, Ali Khan, Rusty Theron

Ireland probable playing XI against the United States of America: Mark Adair, Craig Young, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Neil Rock (wk), Ben White, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher

