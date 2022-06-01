'Unity in the Team is a Good Sign': Rohit Sharma Says Mumbai Indians Will 'Come Back Stronger' in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI), the most successful franchise, had the worst Indian Premier League (IPL) season this year. After suffering 8 straight defeats they became the first team to be eliminated. Though they returned to the winning ways at the business end of the season, they lacked consistency throughout the tournament.

With 10 defeats and 4 wins, MI ended the IPL 2022 at the bottom of the table. It was indeed the most-horrific season ever for the 5-time champions but skipper Rohit Sharma believes that unity among the teammates will help the side return stronger next year.

Speaking with Zee News, Rohit said the MI unit wants to learn and reflect the positive with a much better performance in 2023.

“It was an unexpected season but we do want to reflect on the learnings and the positives. It was great to see how the team stuck together and backed each other. Now it’s about how we look at the next season and how we prepare. We managed to end on a high and that was important for us. We are gonna come back stronger,” Rohit Sharma was quoted by Zee News.

“The unity in the team is a good sign. I didn’t see any of them give up. We stayed together as a family. They were trying their best in training and I am proud of that. The camaraderie in the team has been excellent. We had one goal and everyone was working towards it,” he added.

Mumbai may have failed to live up to the expectation as a team but there were some individuals who left an impact with their impressive knocks. The likes of Dewald Brevis and Tilak had a fantastic season and Rohit believes that they are going to be the superstars of the future.

“Some of them are going to be gun players in the future. Them putting their hand up and giving their best was the most pleasing part of the season,” Rohit added.

The MI skippier himself had a tough season with in hand.

