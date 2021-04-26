- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended159/4(20.0) RR 7.95
DEL
HYD159/7(20.0) RR 7.95
Delhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended191/4(20.0) RR 9.55
CHE
BLR122/9(20.0) RR 9.55
Chennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
'Unless Bairstow was in Toilet...' - Virender Sehwag Baffled By SRH's Decision to Not Send the Opener in Super Over
Bairstow had scored 38 off 18 balls and was the only other SRH specialist batsman to register a double-digit score apart from Kane Williamson (66 off 51 balls)
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 26, 2021, 7:24 AM IST
Virender Sehwag was among the many cricket pundits who were baffled by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s decision to not send in-form opener Jonny Bairstow in the Super Over against Delhi Daredevils, which SRH eventually lost.
Sehwag tweeted. “Unless Bairstow was in toilet, can’t get why would he not be your first choice in a #SuperOver when he scored 38 of 18 in the main innings and looked the cleanest hitter. Baffling, Hyderabad fought well but have only themselves to blame for strange decisions. #SRHvsDC”.
Bairstow had scored 38 off 18 balls and was the only other SRH specialist batsman to register a double-digit score apart from Kane Williamson (66 off 51 balls), as Hyderabad took the game to the Super Over, scoring 159/7 and tying the score with DC (159/4).
Skipper David Warner, who made 6 off 8 before running himself out, came out bat with Williamson as the duo managed just 7 runs from Azar Patek’s Super Over. In reply, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant knocked off the runs, claiming their fourth win of the season, while SRH succumbed to their fourth loss of the season. With this win DC jumped to the second spot while SRH slipped to seventh.
Former England opener Nick Compton also questioned SRH’s decision. He wrote, “Why is Bairstow not batting in this super over for @SunRisers !! Best top order batter in the world at the moment”.
Understandably, SRH fans also were unhappy with the decision.
