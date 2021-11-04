Unmukt Chand Becomes First Indian Player to Feature in Australia’s Big Bash League

Former India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand became the first Indian male cricketer to be signed by Australia’s Big Bash League. He is set to represent the Aaron Finch-led Melbourne Renegades, the franchise confirmed on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Delhi cricketer never played at the senior international level but had played for India A and captained India Under-19 in the 2012 World Cup. He scored a century in the final against Australia that featured the likes of Travis Head and Ashton Turner.

Earlier in the month of August, Unmukt drew curtains on his Indian cricketing career, stating that he would like to explore more opportunities ‘across the world’. He had also represented the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and played 67 first-class matches in the domestic circuit.

Unmukt was delighted to be a part of the BBL. He said, “I’m very excited, it’s great to be part of the Melbourne Renegades family. I’ve always followed the Big Bash and it’s a great opportunity for me to come and play some good cricket.”

“I’m really looking forward to coming to Melbourne and to get going. I’ve always enjoyed playing in Australia. I haven’t been to Melbourne before… I know for a fact there are lots of Indians in Melbourne, so it’s going to be nice, and I hope the crowds turn up for games as well,” he added.

The @RenegadesBBL make history with their latest #BBL11 signing - @UnmuktChand9 becomes the first ever male Indian player in the BBL! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bMlZ3xBgxP— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 4, 2021

Unmukt is currently based in the United State. He represented the Silicon Valley Strikers and was named the player of the tournament as his team won the Minor League Cricket title in September.

He will travel to Australia later this month and be available for the duration of the tournament.

“It’s great to have Unmukt on board and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do as a Renegade. He makes history as the first Indian player in the BBL, which is exciting for our club, our fans and the competition,” General Manager, James Rosengarten, said.

“We believe we’re assembling a well-rounded group, with a nice mix of experience and exciting, young talent. Our list is close to finalised, but we look forward to sharing some more exciting news with our fans in the run to the season.”

Melbourne Renegades BBL Squad: Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Boyce, Unmukt Chand, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Josh Lalor, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, James Pattinson, Mitchell Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley

