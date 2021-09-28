Unmukt Chand Smashes 132 off 69 Balls in America's Minor League Cricket

Unmukt Chand is making quite a name for himself in American cricket. The right-hander has grabbed all the headlines as he smacked 132 runs in just 69 balls while playing for Silicon Valley Strikers in the Minor Cricket League. Courtesy of Chand’s innings, Silicon Valley defeated Austin Athletics by 6 wickets. Batting first, Austin Athletics scored 184 for 9 in 20 overs, but this did not prove to be any challenge as Unmukt powered his side to an easy win.

In this innings of 131 runs, the right-hander smashed 15 fours and 7 sixes. Such was his dominance that none of the other batters from Silicon Valley could reach 20 runs. Unmukt reached his century with an emphatic six and also sealed the game for this side.

Unmukt Chand scored unbeaten 132 runs from 69 balls including 15 fours and 7 sixes for Silicon Valley Strikers in Minor League Cricket in USA.pic.twitter.com/8iKuoKmJmx— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 27, 2021

Unmukt Chand has been on fire this season of Minor Cricket League. He has scored 532 runs in 14 innings at an average of 53.20. This was his first century in the league. Ravi Inder Singh Mehra is the leading run-scorer with 564 runs in 16 matches in the Minor Cricket League.

Unmukt Chand’s heroics in the US have been getting a lot of traction on social media and fans are already dubbing him as the Rohit Sharma of America. The right-hander could not quite live up to his potential in India and retired from all forms of cricket to settle in the United States. He has sublimely started his new innings, and he can get a spot in the US team if he continues staying there and playing in leagues around the country for the next three years.

Ever since he led the India Under-19 team to the title in 2012, he was compared with Virat Kohli. However, he could never quite justify his potential. In 67 first-class games, the right-hander could manage only 3379 runs at an average of 31.57.

