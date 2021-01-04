CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Unnamed BCCI Official Claims Queensland Minister's 'Don't Come' Comment 'Bordered on Racism' And 'Seemed Rife With Hostility'

Unnamed BCCI Official Claims Queensland Minister's 'Don't Come' Comment 'Bordered on Racism' And 'Seemed Rife With Hostility'

A BCCI official has said that the statement made by Bates portrays Indians in poor light and it is not a surprise that a rethink is on the cards.

Unnamed BCCI Official Claims Queensland Minister's 'Don't Come' Comment 'Bordered on Racism' And 'Seemed Rife With Hostility'

Even as India and Australia players left for Sydney from Melbourne today for the third Test starting January 7, the spotlight, unfortunately, continues to be on the fourth Test at Brisbane set for January 15. Uncertainty is looming large over the Test due to border restrictions arising out of a spike in Covid-19 cases in the NSW area and India had reportedly also expressed reservations over the strict quarantine protocols in Queensland. While Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley on Monday confirmed that there has not been a formal request for relaxation on protocols for their players from the BCCI, unnamed Indian board officials continue to fan the flame on this issue. Latest on this is a BCCI official claiming Queensland's Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates' recent comment boarded on racism' and 'seemed rife with hostility', and that rethink (not playing at Brisbane) is on the cards.

New Zealand Fan Trolls Australian Duo of Steve Smith and Joe Burns

Bates had said: “If the Indians don’t want to play by the rules, don’t come.” This was in response to media reports that said India has made it clear that they do not wish to go to Queensland due to strict Covid rules, on the other hand the Australian team seems to have no problem with it. Queensland’s Shadow Sports Minister Tim Mander also said, “If the Indian cricket team wants to spit the dummy and disregard quarantine guidelines in Brisbane for the fourth Test, then they shouldn’t come. The same rules must apply for everyone. Simple.”

How Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya's Bio-secure Bubble Breach Went Unnoticed

Now, speaking to ANI, a BCCI official has said that the statement made by Bates portrays Indians in poor light and it is not a surprise that a rethink is on the cards. It is not verified if the official is part of the touring contingent in Australia, but is certainly someone in the know of developments in the last few days, as the agency puts it.

Visitors Fine With Strict Quarantine For Brisbane Test - Cricket Australia Boss Nick Hockley

"The statement made by the public representative portrays Indians in poor light and let me assure you, we do not want to do anything other than to abide by the rules, and Rohit Sharma's strict quarantine is a case in point," said the official, adding, "To try and propagate a view that we don't wish to follow the rules is unacceptable and the tone and tenor, in which it was said seemed rife with hostility and bordered on racism. It is, therefore, not a surprise that a rethink is on the cards."

"If a representative of the public does not want us there, it is hurtful and the last thing we want is to upset the Australian fans who have given us so much love and support over the years. We do not wish to make it difficult for them or for Cricket Australia," the official further said.

Last week BCCI was left answering more questions after five cricketers including Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant found themselves in an apparent quarantine breach situation after a fan posted a video of the five having a meal in a Melbourne restaurant. And expectedly, the Australian press went to town with the incident calling investigations into the breach, even as BCCI clarified that protocols were followed by the players.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches