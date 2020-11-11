Unnamed PSL Player Tests Covid-19 Positive, Under Isolation in Team Hotel

A player who arrived in Karachi to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has tested Covid-19 positive. As reported in Cricket Pakistan, this individual has been shifted to an isolation room in the team hotel. The player, who has not been named, has returned home on November 3 from the second round of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam trophy.

According to the protocols of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the player should travel only after testing negative for Covid-19. However, when this player arrived in Karachi, it was found by the PCB Medical and Sports Sciences that his results have come out as positive. He is under isolation and will remain this way until two of his Covid-19 test results are negative.

This means that the player will most probably miss the playoffs. Although the team of the player has not been revealed, but it is a setback for PCB as previously, two other PSL players, England’s cricketer James Vince and Bangladeshi cricketer Mahmudullah tested positive for Covid-19.

Both the players belonged to the PSL team Multan Sultans. The team will now select foreign or national players as a replacement. Before the tournament was postponed, James had scored 155 runs in five innings in this year’s league. Mahmudullah was brought in by Multan Sultans to replace England all-rounder Moeen Ali. The player was in his home country and was supposed to leave Dhaka for Pakistan to play in the PSL but tested Covid-19 positive before that.

PSL 2020 playoffs will be between November 14-17. Karachi Kings will play against Multan Sultans in the afternoon while in the evening, Lahore Qalandars will play against Peshawar Zalmi on November 14.

The semi-finals of PSL were postponed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. At the time, different franchise owners had decided that it was important to postpone the tournament keeping the health factor in mind.

PSL was launched in 2015 with five teams and now it has six teams.