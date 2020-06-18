On This Day: Unpredictable Pakistan Beat India by 180 Runs to Lift Champions Trophy 2017

India has always had an edge over Pakistan when it comes to the ICC events. It was the Champions Trophy final of 2017, and India were expected to win on superior form.
But that is when Pakistan, perhaps the most unpredictable side in the world, brought out their best game to beat India and lift the trophy. And it wasn't a closely contested match either as India lost by a whopping 180 runs.
After batting first, Pakistan scored a massive 338/4 in their 50 overs. Early on in their innings, Fakhar Zaman was given a reprieve, when he was dismissed, but later it was found out that Jasprit Bumrah had bowled a no ball. He went to score a blazing 114 from 106 balls. He was ably supported by Azhar Ali (59) and Mohammed Hafeez (57) who took the score to greater heights.
After a great batting display, it was the turn of the Pakistani bowlers to shine. Defending a huge total, fast-bowler Mohammed Amir broke the back of Indian batting line-up and returned with match figures of 3/16.
Other bowlers too chipped-in with wickets but Amir was the most effective as he removed the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli.
At 72/6, just when it seemed all over for India, all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a cameo of 76 runs from 43 balls.
The batsman got no support from the other end as he continued to play his shots. His confident batting, along with some application from Ravindra Jadeja, gave India some hopes. But soon a mix up between the two meant that all was over for the Indian team.
