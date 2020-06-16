Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Unrealistic Trying to Get 16 Countries into Australia: Cricket Australia Chairman on T20 World Cup

After the sacking of former Cricket Australia chief executive, Kevin Roberts, there was yet another development that took place on Tuesday. Board's chairman Earl Eddingson told reporters that it would be ‘unrealistic’ to hold the T20I World Cup this year due to global pandemic.

Cricketnext Staff |June 16, 2020, 9:07 AM IST
T20 world cup 2020 stock image

After the sacking of former Cricket Australia chief executive, Kevin Roberts, there was yet another development that took place on Tuesday. Board's chairman Earl Eddingson told reporters that it would be ‘unrealistic’ to hold the T20I World Cup this year due to global pandemic.

He said, “While it hasn’t been formally called off this year, or postponed, trying to get 16 countries into Australia in the current world, where most countries are still going through COVID spiking, I think it’s unrealistic, or it’s going to be very, very difficult.”

“The ICC are having meetings as we speak, it’s a bit of a movable feast at the moment,” he further added.

Whereas, Nick Hockley, who was made interim Cricket Australia chief, added that he believes the ICC to make a final decision by next month. “We’ve got a fantastic local organising committee who are busy preparing for every eventuality and the decision that will come,” he said.

Earlier, Kevin Roberts too had said a similar thing. He had said last month,“Obviously, we’ve been hopeful all along that it could be staged in October-November but you would have to say there is a very high risk about the prospect of that happening,” Roberts told reporters in a video call on Friday.

“In the event that that doesn’t happen, there are potential windows in the February-March period, October-November the following year.

“And there’s implications here for the ICC over a number of years. So there’s a lot of complexity for the ICC to deal with.”

cricket australiaEarl EddingsonKevin RobertsT20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more