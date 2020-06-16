Unrealistic Trying to Get 16 Countries into Australia: Cricket Australia Chairman on T20 World Cup
After the sacking of former Cricket Australia chief executive, Kevin Roberts, there was yet another development that took place on Tuesday. Board's chairman Earl Eddingson told reporters that it would be ‘unrealistic’ to hold the T20I World Cup this year due to global pandemic.
