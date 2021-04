Unremarkable Debut for Hanuma Vihari, Stuard Broad Gets Him For Duck

India’s Hanuma Vihari had a disappointing debut after failing to create waves in his English county debut against Nottinghamshire. The 27-year-old batsmen, who is scheduled to play a minimum of three games for the Birmingham-based county, spent an agonizing 40 minutes struggling to subdue Stuard Broad in the middle.Vihari came in to bat in the second over of the Warwickshire first innings after Notts were bowled out for 273 in 88 overs.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

During fielding, Vihari bowled an over for 11 runs and also took a catch off his skipper Will Rhodes’ bowling to dismiss Steven Mullaney.However, while batting at the Trent Bridge, Vihari wasn’t at all comfortable against new-ball bowlers Broad (1/10 in 5 overs) and Zak Chappell (1/2 in 3 overs).

Also read: Celebrities Like Sachin Tendulkar Must Get Treated at Home: Maharashtra Minister

Desperate to get his first runs after 22 balls, he was caught by Haseeb Hamid in the 23rd delivery as Warwickshire ended the opening day at 24 for 2.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here