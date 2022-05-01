UNS vs MIT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Jamaica T10 2022 match, May 01, 09:15 PM IST

UNS vs MIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between United Stars and Middlesex Titans: United Stars and Middlesex Titans will play against each other for the second time in the Jamaica T10 2022 at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica. United Stars are doing well in the league. They are placed second in the standings with four wins and as many losses.

They defeated Surrey Risers in their last league game by 19 runs. Middlesex Titans, on the other hand, need to buckle them to stay afloat in the competition. Titans have won just two games while losing seven matches. They were beaten by Cornwall Warriors in their last game by six wickets.

Notably, the first encounter between Middlesex Titans and United Stars was won by Titans by 18 runs. Stars failed to give a good batting performance as they scored 41 runs in their seven overs.

Ahead of the match between United Stars and Middlesex Titans, here is everything you need to know:

UNS vs MIT Telecast

United Stars vs Middlesex Titans game will not be telecast in India

UNS vs MIT Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UNS vs MIT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 09:15 PM IST on May 01, Sunday.

UNS vs MIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Errol Thomas

Vice-Captain - Albert Gopie

Suggested Playing XI for UNS vs MIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Romaine Morrison, Tristan Coleman

Batters: Wayne Davis, Albert Gopie, Brandon King

All-rounders: Nkrumah Bonner, Javelle Glen, Errol Thomas

Bowlers: Jamie Hay, Chevonie Grant, Nicholson Gordon

UNS vs MIT Probable XIs:

United Stars: Brandon King (c), Everton Oharo, Romaine Morrison (wk), Rushane Gordon, Javelle Glen, Jamie Hay, Malik Thompson, Pete Salmon, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholson Gordon, Leighton Leslie

Middlesex Titans: Chevonie Grant, Jamie Merchant, Wayne Davis, Oshane Walters, Brian Buchanan, Sherdon Allen, Romone Francis, Krishmar Santokie (c), Errol Thomas, Tristan Coleman (wk), Albert Gopie

