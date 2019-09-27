Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Match 2: SIN VS NEP

upcoming
SIN SIN
NEP NEP

Karachi

28 Sep, 201917:00 IST

1st T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

29 Sep, 201907:30 IST

Match 3: SIN VS ZIM

upcoming
SIN SIN
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

29 Sep, 201917:00 IST

2nd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

30 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Cricketnext Staff |September 27, 2019, 8:22 PM IST
Unseasonal Rains Sees Second Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI Postponed

After unseasonal rains led to the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka being cancelled, the second ODI between the teams has been postponed by a day, keeping in mind the high possibility of another washout.

The game which was earlier scheduled to be played on September 29 will now be played on September 30, after the Pakistan Cricket Board postponed the match in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

A PCB Media release said, “This week's heavy rains, including on Friday afternoon, has left the outfield soggy, with the groundstaff requiring at least two complete days to make the ground fit for cricket.

“The PCB has also announced tickets sold for Friday, 27 September, will be valid for either 30 September or 2 October ODI, while tickets sold for Sunday, 29 September, match may also be used for either 30 September or 2 October ODI.

"As per the PCB ticketing policy for the series, the PCB will also allow refund of all tickets for Friday's match."

Meanwhile, PCB director of international cricket Zakir Khan said, “This week's unseasonal heavy rains have forced us to review the series schedule.

"I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket as well as our host broadcasters for agreeing to amend the match schedule to ensure there are no further abandonments due to rain in what is an important bilateral FTP series for Pakistan.”

Friday's washout made it the first ever ODI to be abandoned due to weather related reasons in Karachi.​

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 28 Sep, 2019

NEP v SIN
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 29 Sep, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 29 Sep, 2019

ZIM v SIN
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Mon, 30 Sep, 2019

SL v PAK
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
