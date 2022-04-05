Unsold at Auctions, Manoj Tiwary 'Still Available' for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow Supergiants made sure that Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their second game on the trot as they lost their IPL 2022 encounter by 12 runs. The loss hasn’t gone down well with a number of fans and they are seriously thinking of they really want to support SRH who haven’t done anything notable since 2016.

Deepak Hooda struck a sizzling fifty while Avesh Khan and Jason Holder shared seven wickets between themselves as they helped Lucknow Super Giants defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in match 12 of IPL 2022 at the D.Y Patil Stadium on Monday. After Hooda (51 off 33 balls) and captain K.L Rahul (68 off 50 balls) hit fifties in taking Lucknow to 169/7, Avesh and Holder stopped Hyderabad from getting a move-on in power-play as well as in death overs as they were eventually restricted to 157/9 in 20 overs.

The result meant Lucknow picked their second win while Hyderabad had to face their second loss of the tournament.

Meanwhile a former India cricketer who went unsold in IPL auctions has also expressed his feelings of making a comeback. Although it was not explicit, his tweet did make that sense. We are talking about Manoj Tiwary, who listed himself at Rs 50 lakh at IPL auctions, but never got picked.

“Still available,” he said through the tweet. It is very clear which team he is directing his tweet is—SRH. Fans are not happy with the team selection right after auction day. Their recent performance just proved their point. It seems, Tiwary is saying that SRH might want to include him which might improve their performance.

Meanwhile, Avesh bowled a brilliant 18th over and made sure that he gives absolutely nothing away. He ended up picking four wickets for the first time in his IPL career. After that match-winning performance, he credited his mother for all the success. She is hospitalised currently.

