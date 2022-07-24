'Unstoppable in Every Sense': Sehwag, Yuvraj, Jhulan & Other Cricketers Congratulate Neeraj Chopra

India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Sunday added another feather to his cap by clinching the silver at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in the USA. By doing so, he became only the second athlete after Anju Bobby George Indian athlete to bag a medal in the history of the tournament. She had won a bronze at the Paris Worlds in 2003.

Chopra owned the silver medal with a best throw of 88.13m. Anderson Peters defended his title with an outstanding effort of 90.54m to win the gold while Jakub Vadlejch took bronze with a throw of 88.09m.

Social media was set ablaze after Chopra scripted history in Oregon. In fact, people from the cricket fraternity also came forward to wish the Indian star on achieving a glorious milestone. Here are some of the reactions:

Years from now there is going to be a generation of youngsters for whom “Kya Fenkta Hai” is going to be a massive compliment, thanks to this champion #NeerajChopra . Once again making India proud with a Silver at the World Athletics Championship. pic.twitter.com/walAWtyxd3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 24, 2022

Many congratulations to the only 2nd Indian to win #WorldAthleticsChampionship medal Performing at big platforms and paving way for Indians in athletics, #NeerajChopra you’re a true champion!

Best wishes for #CWG22. pic.twitter.com/DxpM09WYYI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 24, 2022

Heartiest congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning historic silver medal at #WorldAthletics Championship in Oregon.Your achievement is a moment of glory and pride for all of us. As a role model, you will continue to inspire sportspersons across the country. Proud of you — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 24, 2022

Unstoppable in every sense of the word well done @Neeraj_chopra1 ! Keep scripting history with the javelin in your hand! #worldchampionships2022 #NeerajChopraWinsSilver pic.twitter.com/8SmzY70Oj9 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 24, 2022

Congratulations champ #NeerajChopra on winning silver medal at the #WorldAthleticsChamps. Keep going, keep shining. @Neeraj_chopra1 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) July 24, 2022

Come for Neeraj’s silver, stay for his roar. pic.twitter.com/eQJHWxRBGU — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 24, 2022

Chopra’s first attempt was a foul even as his rival and gold medal contender Anderson Peters of Grenada recorded a throw of 90.21 to go top.

Chopra’s second attempt resulted in 82.39 and he continued improving on the distance with a throw of 86.37 even though his expression made it evident he wasn’t happy with the result. That throw though took him to the fourth spot.

Chopra’s fifth and final attempts though were fouls while Peters made it to 88.11m through his fifth and upon watching his closest opponent’s final attempt, began celebrating his gold.

Rohit Yadav, who had also qualified for the final, finished 10th with a best throw of 78.72 after throwing 77.96 (first attempt) and 77.96m (second attempt). The top-8 after three throws gets two more attempts.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here