Unstoppable Rohit Sharma an Absolute Star in Limited Overs Cricket – Glenn Maxwell

Loading...
“Rohit Sharma is an absolute star in limited overs cricket. Getting multiple double hundreds is no mean feat in ODI cricket,” Maxwell said in an interview with directhit.com.au.
Maxwell also stated that an in-form Rohit is unstoppable, citing his knock of 264 against Sri Lanka at Kolkata in 2014 as proof. “I remember watching that innings and just going ‘you can’t stop him’. He seems to have a lot more time than other players.”
Maxwell further stated that it was Rohit’s ability to play both pace and spin with aplomb as well as go big when needed means he makes batting look easy.
“The game just looks easy when he’s out there batting. I suppose that’s the joy of watching him. He is able to hit the ball wherever he likes and is good against pace and spin. He hits the ball miles when he wants to.”
That Rohit is a colossus of limited overs cricket is well-known, but the Mumbai batsman will be eager to also make an impression in the Tests this time after being included in the 18-man squad for the four-Test series.
However, India will begin their tour with the first T20I of a three-match series starting at The Gabba in Brisbane on November 21.
The visitors will then take on Australia in the four-match Test series before the tour concludes with an ODI series, the last match of which will be played on January 18, 2018.
First Published: November 18, 2018, 7:40 PM IST