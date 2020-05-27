Until Today I Am Amazed at How Jasprit Bumrah Generates Pace: Ian Bishop

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop says he is amazed even today at how much pace Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is able to generate from such a short run-up.
Bishop says that growing up, he believed that all fast bowlers must have long flowing run-ups to generate speed but Bumrah does it with a 'stuttering, short run'.
"I grew up on the history of the game and coming through, I had this whole concept of a fast bowler as someone with a long flowing run; someone like Wes Hall, Sir Richard Hadlee, Denniss Lillee, the Marshalls, the Holdings, so on and so forth. And Jasprit is exactly the opposite: it is a stuttering, short run," Bishop told Cricbuzz.
"Until today, I'm amazed as to where the pace comes from. And he has got a serious skill set. The way he swung the ball in the Caribbean, for example, and the way he can up his pace and still apply control to it.
"And then when I hear him speak about the game and break the game down, there I see a generational talent. Once he can stay fit, he is an
entire package."
Bishop also added that he believes the current generation of pacers is the best that India has ever produced, comparing them to the West Indies bowling attacks of old.
"It is perhaps the best generation of talents of fast bowling India have produced. And it started a while ago. We can go back to Zaheer (Khan), RP Singh, Munaf Patel and that little cluster that came through after (Javagal) Srinath, who followed Kapil Dev. It's great to see.
"It seemed to me from the outside that there was a deliberate attempt by India to recognise that 'batsmen were good, but if have to win overseas, we have to get players from the MRF Pace Foundation and the NCA coming through, try to prepare pitches to encourage these faster bowlers rather than dusty turners'.
"And now when you have three fast bowlers, sometimes four and an excellent spinner, it takes my mind back to the West Indies pace quartet before my generation - the Marshalls, the Holdings, the Garners, the Roberts -- I'll stick Colin Croft in there.
"There is no release point, two come out, two come on. There is no flow of runs, and there is always a threat of penetration and physical harm to a lesser extent. That is one of the things that makes this group of fast bowlers excellent."
