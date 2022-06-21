Unwell Ben Stokes Misses England Training ahead of 3rd Test vs New Zealand

England captain Ben Stokes missed training after feeling unwell on Tuesday as his side started their preparations for the Headingley Test.

Stokes was absent while the rest of the squad trained ahead of Thursday’s first day of the final Test in the three-match series.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson indicated that Stokes had tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday morning.

Stokes is being kept away from the group as a precautionary measure.

The 31-year-old, in his first Test series as skipper, will be assessed again ahead of Wednesday’s net session.

Stokes hit 75 from 70 balls in the second innings of England’s second Test victory over New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

That was England’s second successive win against the Test world champions, clinching their first Test series triumph since January 2021.

New Zealand have had several positive Covid cases in their squad over the last couple of weeks.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson was forced to miss the second Test after testing positive on the eve of the match in Nottingham.

As well as Williamson, the tourists have seen Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell and two members of their backroom team return positive results since arriving in England.

All four players are fit and available to play in Leeds this week.

