UP vs MP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match, December 19, 9:00 AM IST

UP vs MP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh: In the third pre-quarter-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Uttar Pradesh will be crossing swords with Madhya Pradesh. The match is scheduled to be played at the Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground in Jaipur at 09:00 AM IST on December 19, Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh enjoyed a fabulous outing during the league stage of the T20 league. The team was denied a dream start as they lost their first game to Maharashtra by five wickets. However, since then there has been no looking back for Madhya Pradesh. They are undefeated in their last four matches. The team collected 16 points to occupy second place in Elite Group D.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, had a dismal start to the tournament. The team faced two back-to-back defeats against Saurashtra and Jharkhand. UP recovered quickly from the losses to make a solid comeback. The team has won its last three matches and will hope to continue the same pattern in the knockout round too.

Ahead of the match between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh; here is everything you need to know:

UP vs MP Telecast

UP vs MP match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

UP vs MP Live Streaming

UP vs MP match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

UP vs MP Match Details

The UP vs MP match will be played at Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground in Jaipur at 9:00 AM IST on December 19, Sunday.

UP vs MP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rinku Singh

Vice-Captain: Venkatesh Iyer

Suggested Playing XI for UP vs MP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Aryan Juyal

Batters: Aditya Shrivastava, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh

Allrounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubham Sharma, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Mavi

Bowlers: Yash Dayal, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan

UP vs MP Probable XIs

Uttar Pradesh: Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Karan Sharma (c)

Madhya Pradesh: Venkatesh Iyer, Parth Sahani, Abhishek Bhandari (wk), Siddharth Patidar, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Puneet Datey, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Mihir Hirwani

