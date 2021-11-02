UP-W vs BRD-W dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Women’s Senior One Day Trophy between Uttar Pradesh Women and Baroda Women November 03, 09:00 am IST

UP-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy match between Uttar Pradesh Women and Baroda Women: In the sixth match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Uttar Pradesh Women will go one-on-one against Baroda Women. The fixture will be played on November 03, Wednesday at the Girl Amritbai Daga School Floor, Nagpur at 9:00 am IST.

Uttar Pradesh Women will be playing their first match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 on Wednesday. The team is in fine form and will be hoping to continue their exploits in the 50-over competition too. Uttar Pradesh Women have won three out of their last five matches.

Baroda Women, on the other hand, will be in full form while coming to play against Uttar Pradesh Women. The team delivered a clinical performance in their first match as they crushed Saurashtra Women by six wickets. Baroda stopped Saurashtra at a score of 259 in 50 overs and then comfortably chased the score with four balls to spare. Baroda will now be hoping to continue their winning streak in the 50-over competition.

Ahead of the match between Uttar Pradesh Women and Baroda Women; here is everything you need to know:

UP-W vs BRD-W Telecast

Uttar Pradesh Women vs Baroda Women game will not be telecasted in India

UP-W vs BRD-W Live Streaming

The match between Uttar Pradesh Women and Baroda Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UP-W vs BRD-W Match Details

Uttar Pradesh Women will play against Baroda Women at the Girl Amritbai Daga School Floor, Nagpur at 09:00 am IST on November 03, Wednesday.

UP-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Himani Tyagi

Vice-Captain- Kajal Goverdhan Tamta

Suggested Playing XI for UP-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Camy Desai, Sweta Verma

Batters: Dhartiben Rathod, Amrita Joseph, Tripti Gayaprasad Singh

All-rounders: Himani Tyagi, Aditi Sharma, Kajal Goverdhan Tamta

Bowlers: Bhumi Patel, Janki Rathod, Rashi Kanojiya

UP-W vs BRD-W Probable XIs:

Uttar Pradesh Women: Aditi Sharma, Kajal Goverdhan Tamta, Ayushi Sunil Srivastava, Neetu Narain Prasad Gaur, Kshama Sudhir Kumar Singh, Varnika Chaudhary, Sweta Verma, Arju Singh, Rashi Kanojiya, Tripti Gayaprasad Singh, Shipra Giri

Baroda Women: Amrita Joseph, Apurva Nene, Dhartiben Rathod, Diksha, Palak Patel, Dhruvi Patel, Himani Tyagi, Pragya Rawat, Camy Desai, Bhumi Patel, Janki Rathod

