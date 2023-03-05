UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, Women’s Premier League, March 5

UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women will lock horns in Women’s Premier League on March 5. With the likes of Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone and Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the team, UP Warriorz Women appear to be a formidable side. Furthermore, Alyssa Healy is a terrific leader and has tremendous experience of international cricket. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants Women are being touted as one of the strongest contenders for the title. It will be interesting to see how Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants tackle UP Warriorz Women on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women be played?

The match between UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be played on March 5.

Where will the match between UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women be played?

The match between UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women begin?

The match between UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women?

The match between UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women?

The match between UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Beth Mooney

Vice-Captain: Ashleigh Gardner

Suggested Playing XI for UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Mansi Joshi, Parunika Sisodia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Predicted Playing XI:

UP Warriorz Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Hurley Gala, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Parunika Sisodia

Get the latest Cricket News here