'Upar Wala Sab Dekh Raha Hai': Furious Netizens Slam BCCI as Sanju Samson Not Picked for 3rd NZ T20I

Team India on Tuesday arrived at the McLean Park in Napier for the third and the final T20I against New Zealand. The visitors are already leading the series 1-0 and aim at affecting a clean sweep before heading towards the ODI series. Hardik Pandya & Co lost the toss and were asked to bowl first. But as soon as India’s playing XI was released, a section of cricket fans got massively dejected.

Pandya informed about the change made to the playing XI, i.e., Harshal Patel replacing all-rounder Washington Sundar. But the fans, who were eagerly waiting to see Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the mix, were left heartbroken.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Score

After missing out on a spot in the T20 World Cup squad, Samson returned for the New Zealand white-ball tour. Since the first T20I in Wellington was washed out, his fans expected to see him play in the leftover matches. But when they didn’t find him in the line-up on both occasions, they vented out themselves on social media.

Check out the reactions of furious Sanju Samson fans:

He always avoided by bcci but he didn’t say anything about them but this time it is too much You are respectable Sanju Shame on you bcci! @IamSanjuSamson 💔 pic.twitter.com/VvzrebEYri— Pawan Patil (@Pawan_Patil_17) November 22, 2022

Once again #SanjuSamson faces the axe. But, fans cheering for him from the stand.He is not doing anything wrong still not finding a place in the playing eleven. pic.twitter.com/0mmXGl9qfP — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) November 20, 2022

Sanju deserves to be in TeamWhen players like Pant, Hooda and Harshal getting chances again and again. So why can’t he? UNFAIR#SanjuSamson #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/kRLudVc52O— Vinnu💗 (@imvinodnayak) November 22, 2022

No Sanju Samson, No Umran Malik 👏Why is Bhuvneshwar Kumar still in the team? Can someone please explain🙏— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) November 22, 2022

Sanju Samson has been ignored again. I have no respect left for this team management and captain.#NZvsIND— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) November 22, 2022

Another dayAnother matchAnother ignoranceBeing #SanjuSamson isn’t easy by any means 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FQMhjV9Gf1 — Radoo (@Ungamma_ra) November 22, 2022

How unlucky is Sanju Samson, that he doesn’t even get a chance to play in a dead rubber in a 2nd string x11 of Indian team.Samson should retire and better play overseas league like Faf, atleast he will get the respect he deserves. #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/XTgP18Bfyx— Sreerag Rajesh (@RajeshSreerag) November 22, 2022

This is seriously irritating. How much he has to perform?— MikeW (@MichaelWters) November 22, 2022

Another series, another tour warming d bench, #SanjuSamson definitely deserves a longer rope, it would’ve been great had the management rested #SKY & some other senior player’s & slotted #UmranMalik to give them some game time.#INDvNZ #FIFAWorldCup #AUSvENG #PAKvsEng— vikas dixit 🇮🇳 (@ImVikasDixit) November 22, 2022

Justice for Samson#SanjuSamson— omprakash ninama (@ompraka45728516) November 22, 2022

Hats off Sanju Samson for Your patience.One player is still getting chance even after playing 60 plus T20Is. And you Sanju Samson..🙏🏻 Upar wala sab dekh raha hai. 🙏🏻 — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) November 22, 2022

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat. They made one change in the playing XI as Mark Chapman came in place of regular captain Kane Williamson, who is missing this game due to a pre-arranged medical appointment.

FIFA World Cup 2022 — Full Coverage | Points Table | Schedule | Results | Golden Boot

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson.

India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here