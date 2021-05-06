- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
'Urgent Requirement of an Oxygen Cylinder' - Suresh Raina Reaches Out to UP CM Yogi Adityanath For Help
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina took to Twitter seeking leads for an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for his 65-year-old aunt who is hospitalised with Sever lung infection and is Covid-19 positive.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 3:31 PM IST
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina took to Twitter seeking leads for an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for his 65-year-old aunt who is hospitalised with Sever lung infection and is Covid-19 positive. Raina also tagging Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s personal account in the tweet.
“Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age – 65. Hospitalised with Sever lung infection.Covid +. SPO2 without support 70. SPO2 with support 91. Kindly help with any leads. @myogiadityanath, “tweeted Raina.
New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to2,10,77,410and the death toll to2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Earlier in the day, India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s sister has succumbed to Covid-19. It was just a couple of weeks earlier that the middle-order batter had lost her mother in similar circumstances as well. Her sister Vatsala Shivakumar was suffering from the disease, since last month. Her previous coach Irfan Sait posted a story about the incident on Instagram.
One of India’s well-known cricket statistician, Dinar Gupte died on Thursday after battling COVID-19, the Saurashtra Cricket Association said.He was 76.”Everyone at SCA is deeply sadden on sad demise of Dinar Gupte. Dinarji was from Vadodara. He left for heavenly abode this early morning fighting hard battle against Covid-19,” the SCA said in a media statement.
