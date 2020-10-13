T20 CARNIVAL

CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: CSK Look for Revival; SRH Consistency

When a question regarding IPL playoffs was asked, Stephen said that the playoff dream is getting further away if the team keeps playing the way it is doing right now. Saying that the team is changing the style of their game, the coach added, "We are certainly scrapping...trying to find a way, it is a bit foreign and the results are showing." Performing better than only Kings XI Punjab on the IPL 2020 points table, CSK has generally been at the top of the points table, often second in position.

Highlights

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to another day of IPL 2020. Tonight MS Dhoni's struggling CSK will be up against SRH, who have done fairly well in the tournament. It will be a tough ask for both the teams as they would be desperate for a win. Follow all the latest developments of IPL here. 

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
12:46 (IST)

When a question regarding IPL playoffs was asked, Stephen said that the playoff dream is getting further away if the team keeps playing the way it is doing right now. Saying that the team is changing the style of their game, the coach added, "We are certainly scrapping...trying to find a way, it is a bit foreign and the results are showing." Performing better than only Kings XI Punjab on the IPL 2020 points table, CSK has generally been at the top of the points table, often second in position.

12:33 (IST)

CSK is led by 39-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni and most players of the team are over 30 years old. The oldest player of the team is South African cricketer Imran Tahir who is 41 years old. Absence of the team’s star player Suresh Raina has also been difficult for the CSK. Raina came back to India in early September to be with his close relatives who faced an attack in Punjab’s Pathankot.

12:16 (IST)

Former batsman and coach of CSK Stephen Fleming has found the root cause of the problem. Speaking at the post-match conference, after CSK lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Fleming said that he would love to see more intent while answering a question about what the talks are in the team about the batting order of CSK. When asked if as a coach, this is the most difficult challenge for him, the 47-year-old said that there are two facts one needs to look at — first being that CSK is an ageing team and secondly the spinners are playing a small role, but not a substantial one.

12:07 (IST)

The disappointment for the fans of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is immense this season. The team which has never had this dull a season in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is ranked seventh currently in the points table, with five losses and only two wins.

11:58 (IST)

Chennai Super Kings Possible Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav

11:58 (IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Possible Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan

11:38 (IST)

SRH have done slightly better with 3 wins in seven matches, but they would certainly have liked to be in a better position. With CSK in tatters, they have a chance here to make some points. The top-order batsmen – David Warner (275 runs), Jonny Bairstow (257 runs) and Manish Pandey (202 runs) have performed well with the bat. In the bowling department, Rashid Khan is the star with 10 wickets so far.

11:37 (IST)

This has been the story of CSK all through the season. They perform well to put themselves in a decent position but fall short of victory. As a result, they are positioned seventh, only ahead of Kings XI Punjab in the points tally. Faf du Plessis is the one batsman that stands out from the others, having scored a total of 302 runs in the tournament. The next in line, by a huge margin, is Shane Watson (199 runs). Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur have picked eight and seven wickets respectively.

11:37 (IST)

This is going to be their second encounter in the tournament, with the first going SRH’s way. In that match, SRH batted first and put up a total of 164, owing to the superb half-century knock of Priyam Garg (51 runs off 26 balls). In response, CSK’s top order could not do much and it was captain MS Dhoni himself along with Jadeja, who carried the team. But they fell 7 runs short despite Dhoni being on the crease till the end.

11:20 (IST)

The teenager “confessed” to have posted the threatening message on the Instagram account after the IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK cricket teams, police said. Ranchi police had shared information regarding the boy with Kutch (West) police and asked them to confirm if he was the one who had posted the threat message, Singh said.

11:09 (IST)

Earlier A 16-year-old boy was nabbed on Sunday from Mundra in Gujarat for allegedly issuing threats against cricketer MS Dhoni’s minor daughter, police said. “The class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back,” Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh told reporters.

10:51 (IST)

Chennai Super Kings are not having the best of the times in this year's Indian Premier League. And  as a result, skipper MS Dhoni has been trolled brutally on social media. Someone even posted a rape threat to his five-year-old daughter Ziva. While Dhoni fans have been distraught from the moment they heard this news, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has come out in 'Mahi's support. “I don’t know what sort of threats were directed at MS Dhoni & his family but it’s not right & shouldn’t happen. Dhoni’s the person who has taken Indian cricket to new heights. He’s taken junior & senior players along this journey & doesn’t deserve such treatment,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

10:35 (IST)

Hello and welcome to another day of IPL 2020. Tonight MS Dhoni's struggling CSK will be up against SRH, who have done fairly well in the tournament. It will be a tough ask for both the teams as they would be desperate for a win. Follow all the latest developments of IPL here. 

CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: CSK Look for Revival; SRH Consistency

When a question regarding IPL playoffs was asked, Stephen said that the playoff dream is getting further away if the team keeps playing the way it is doing right now. Saying that the team is changing the style of their game, the coach added, "We are certainly scrapping...trying to find a way, it is a bit foreign and the results are showing." Performing better than only Kings XI Punjab on the IPL 2020 points table, CSK has generally been at the top of the points table, often second in position.

The teenager “confessed” to have posted the threatening message on the Instagram account after the IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK cricket teams, police said. Ranchi police had shared information regarding the boy with Kutch (West) police and asked them to confirm if he was the one who had posted the threat message, Singh said.

PREVIEW: Three-time champions Chennai Super kings (CSK) now have no choice but to deliver to keep their play-off hopes alive when they face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a return fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Despite being termed as one of the most successful teams in the history of the cash-rich league, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team has been completely off-colour so far, suffering five defeats in seven games. CSK have never missed the play-offs in the seasons they have played -- barring the the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the Supreme Court banned them following the 2013 IPL betting scandal. But looking at the present circumstances, the Yellow Brigade's journey ahead seems difficult.

The main concern for the CSK side is the lacklustre form of their batsmen, especially the ones in the middle-order. While openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis look good with the bat, the others have let the side down, including Dhoni. Neither Ambati Rayudu nor Kedhar Jadhav have made any impact while N Jagadeesan, who had replaced the latter, had impressed everyone with his gritty knock. Further, Dhoni, who is undoubtedly the best finisher the game has ever seen in the shorter format, has struggled in finishing games this time, so have all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo. The bowling department, however, looks settled as they have successfully restricted their opponents to modest totals. The pace trio comprising Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur are executing their plans well while Jadeja and Karn Sharma will once again look after the spin attack. CSK batters will have to tighten their belts for Tuesday's contest as the SRH bowling attack has been quite effective so far.

SRH's T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed have been doing well despite the absence of experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Spinner Rashid Khan has led the bowling attack with aplomb, giving away runs at a miserly rate. Hyderabad skipper David Warner and opener Jonny Bairstow have been among the runs and even Manish Pandey showed signs of getting back his touch with a scintillating 54 against Rajasthan Royals in their last game. Moreover, they have the services of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson in the middle-order but the side misses a genuine power-hitter in their lower middle-order. They have Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma in their lower middle-order but lack of experience is a cause of concern for the SRH think-tank.

