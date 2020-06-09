USA Cricket Expresses Desire to Host T20 World Cup Along with West Indies
New York, June 9 (IANS) USA Cricket, which has joined forces with Cricket West Indies in an attempt to stage an International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament from 2023 onwards, is hoping that United States' success in hosting the football World Cup in 1994 would help it's bid to host the T20 World Cup.
USA Cricket Expresses Desire to Host T20 World Cup Along with West Indies
New York, June 9 (IANS) USA Cricket, which has joined forces with Cricket West Indies in an attempt to stage an International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament from 2023 onwards, is hoping that United States' success in hosting the football World Cup in 1994 would help it's bid to host the T20 World Cup.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings