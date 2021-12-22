USA vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I match, December 23, 12:30 AM IST

United States of America vs Ireland Dream11, USA vs IRE Dream11 Latest Update, USA vs IRE Dream11 Win, USA vs IRE Dream11 App, USA vs IRE Dream11 2021, USA vs IRE Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, USA vs IRE Dream11 Live Streaming

USA vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between the United States of America and Ireland:

The United States of America is all set to play host to Ireland for a two-match T20I series followed by three One Day Internationals. The USA will have a go at Ireland in the first T20 International at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida at 12:30 AM IST on December 23, Thursday.

The home series against Ireland is of utmost importance for the USA. The country is taking baby steps in international cricket and this can be one of the stepping stones in their aim of making the United States a full ICC member. The USA players don’t have much experience and will be hoping to take a lot of learnings from the tour. The team is currently ranked 30th in the T20I teams raking by the International Cricket Council.

Ireland, on the other hand, have a point to prove in their upcoming tour. The team failed to live up to the expectations in the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as they couldn’t qualify for the Super 12 round. Playing the series, Ireland will hope to produce a stellar performance.

Ahead of the match between the United States of America and Ireland; here is everything you need to know:

USA vs IRE Telecast

USA vs IRE match will not be telecasted in India.

USA vs IRE Live Streaming

The United States of America vs Ireland game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

USA vs IRE Match Details

The United States of America vs Ireland contest will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida at 12:30 AM IST on December 23, Thursday.

USA vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain- Jaskaran Malhotra

Suggested Playing XI for USA vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jaskaran Malhotra

Batters: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Aaron Jones

All-rounders: Rusty Theron, George Dockrell, Steven Taylor, Simi Singh

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

USA vs IRE Probable XIs:

United States of America: Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Gajanand Singh, Steven Taylor, Karima Gore, Aaron Jones, Monank Patel (c), Nisarg Patel, Ali Khan, Rusty Theron, Jessy Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Craig Young, Ben White, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher

