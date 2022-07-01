USA vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction: United States of America vs Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

USA vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2022 match between United States of America and Jersey:

The United States of America will lock horns against Jersey in the fifth match of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series. Hosts Namibia are the third side in the series. The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek.

USA had to taste defeat in the first match of the series. After putting up a good total of 195 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, the American bowlers could not restrict the Namibia batters from chasing down the target. They lost by 6 wickets. Skipper Monank Patel will be hoping to put up a better performance against Jersey on Saturday.

Jersey also had a similar start to the series as Namibia proved to be too strong for them. In the series opener, Jersey won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Jersey bowlers were smashed all around the park as Namibia posted a target of 197 runs. In reply, Jersey veteran Asa Tribe played an inspiring inning of 72 runs off 57 balls but did not get any support from his fellow batters. Jersey lost the match by 65 runs.

Both teams will be looking to get a victory when they meet on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between the United States of America and Jersey; here is everything you need to know:

USA vs JER Telecast

The match between USA vs JER will not be telecast in India.

USA vs JER Live Streaming

The match between UAE and USA will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

USA vs JER Match Details

The match between USA vs JER will be played at the United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, on Saturday, July 2 at 1:30 PM IST.

USA vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Monank Patel

Vice-Captain: Chundangapoyil Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for USA vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Monank Patel

Batsmen: Sushant Modani, Quinci Babel, Asa Tribe, Hynsley Sutherland, Steven Taylor

All-rounders: Cameron Stevenson, Nicholas Jadoonanan

Bowlers: Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Varinda Maharaj

United Arab Emirates vs United States of America Possible Starting XI:

United States of America Predicted Starting Line-up: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (C&wk), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

Jersey Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinci Babel, Asa Tribe, Hynsley Sutherland, Nathaniel McDavid, Gabriel Blackwell, Nicholas Jadoonanan, Javin Amrikasingh, Negus Carthy, David Williams Jr, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Varinda Maharaj

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here