USA vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: United States of America vs Namibia Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 USA vs NAM match, September 15, Amini Park, Pap New Guinea, 5:30 am IST

USA vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 match between the United States of America and Namibia:

The United States of America will clash against Namibia in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. The match is slated to begin at 5:30 am IST at Amini Park, Pap New Guinea on Thursday, September 15.

After 28 matches, USA are placed in the third spot on the ICC points table. The Monank Patel-led side has acquired 13 wins and as many defeats in the league so far. The Americans emerged victorious by fine margins against Scotland in their previous fixture. Chasing a mediocre total, they suffered a batting collapse, but their star all-rounder Rusty Theron clutched yet again and saw them over the line, to bag a 2-wicket win.

Meanwhile, Namibia find themselves in the fifth position in the points table with 9 wins to their tally. The side has been touted by many pundits as of one the most evolving teams amongst the associate nations. Under their skipper Gerard Erasmus, they have looked like a decent side, capable of giving any team a run for their money. However, they will need to put in consistent performances to climb up the ladder of the ICC Cricket World Cup League.

It will be interesting to see which side comes out on top when they clash in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Ahead of the match between the United States of America vs Namibia; here is everything you need to know:

USA vs NAM Telecast

The match between USA and Namibia will not be telecast in India.

USA vs NAM Live Streaming

The match between USA and Namibia will be streamed live on FanCode.

USA vs NAM Match Details

The match between USA vs NAM will be played at Amini Park, Pap New Guinea on Thursday, September 15, at 5:30 am IST.

USA vs NAMDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rusty Theron

Vice-Captain: Sushant Modani

Suggested Playing XI for USA vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lohan Louwrens, Monank Patel

Batsmen: Craig Williams, Sushant Modani, Divan la Cock

All-rounders: Rusty Theron, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese

Bowlers: Nosthush Kenjige, Bernard Scholtz, Cameron Stevenson

United States of America vs Namibia Possible Starting XI:

Namibia predicted starting lineup: Lohan Louwrens (wk), Divan la Cock, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jonathan Smit, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

United States of America Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Rusty Theron, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

