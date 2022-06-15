USA vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, June 15, 9 PM IST

USA vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match between the United States of America and Nepal: The United States of America will battle it out against Nepal in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Wednesday, June 15. The two teams are struggling in the tournament and need to improve their game at the earliest.

With seven wins from 15 league matches, Nepal are fifth in the points table. The team returned to winning ways in its last game by defeating Oman by seven wickets. Aasif Sheikh was the wrecker-in-chief for his team with a knock of 62 runs. He found an ally in Kushal Bhurtel who smacked 56 runs off 75 balls. With the ball, Karan KC delivered a headline performance as he picked five wickets.

Coming to the United States of America, they failed to make an impact in their last game. The USA endured a 13-run loss against Oman as they struggled in chasing the target of 281 runs. Aaron Jones and Steven Taylor’s knocks of 97 and 79 runs went in vain as the middle-order batters failed to contribute.

Ahead of the match between the United States of America and Nepal, here is everything you need to know:

USA vs NEP Telecast

United States of America vs Nepal game will not be telecast in India

USA vs NEP Live Streaming

The USA vs NEP fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

USA vs NEP Match Details

The United States of America and Nepal will play against each other at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland at 09:00 PM IST on June 15, Wednesday.

USA vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aaron Jones

Vice-Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane

Suggested Playing XI for USA vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Binod Bhandari, Monank Patel

Batters: Kushal Bhurtel, Aaron Jones, Dev Khanal

All-rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Steven Taylor

Bowlers: Rusty Theron, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saurabh Netravalkar

USA vs NEP Probable XIs

United States of America: Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Rusty Theron, Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c & wk)

Nepal: Sunil Dhamala, Subash Khakurel, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Dev Khanal, Sushan Bhari, Binod Bhandari (wk), Dipendra Singh Airee

