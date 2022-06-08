USA vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match, June 8, 9:00 PM IST

USA vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match between the United States of America and Oman: Table-toppers Oman will clash with the US in the Wednesday match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. An interesting clash awaits the fans as both the teams have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past.

Oman have maintained their top position for most of the tournament so far. They have featured in 32 league games, winning 19 and losing 11 matches. The team outclassed PNG in its last league game by 85 runs as they successfully defended 278 runs in 50 overs. Zeeshan Maqsood and Bilal Khan are the players to watch out for from the Oman team.

Speaking of the United States, they are fourth with nine wins and 11 losses. US will aim for a comeback as they were beaten by UAE in their previous encounter by eight wickets. The team will hope for match-winning performances from Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, and Saurabh Netravalkar on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between the United States of America and Oman, here is everything you need to know:

USA vs OMN Telecast

United States of America vs Oman game will not be telecast in India.

USA vs OMN Live Streaming

The USA vs OMN fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

USA vs OMN Match Details

The United States of America and Oman will play against each other at the Choice Moosa Stadium in Pearland at 9:00 PM IST on June 8, Wednesday.

USA vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Ayaan Khan

Vice-Captain – Zeeshan Maqsood

Suggested Playing XI for USA vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Monank Patel

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Aaron Jones, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayaan Khan

All-rounders: Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood, Steven Taylor

Bowlers: Rusty Theron, Bilal Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

USA vs OMN Probable XIs:

United States of America: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Saurabh Netravalkar, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige, Rusty Theron, Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla

Oman: Khawar Ali, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi(wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here