USA vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd ODI match, September 09, 04:00 pm IST

USA vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between the United States of America and Papua New Guinea: After producing a sensational game of cricket in the first One Day International, the United States of America will square off against Papua New Guinea in the second ODI on Thursday. The much-anticipated match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket at 04:00 pm IST on September 9.

Coming into the contest on Thursday, the USA will have the winning momentum on their side. The team was absolutely brilliant in the first ODI as they completely outclassed PNG by seven wickets. Batting first in the match, Papua New Guinea delivered a below-average performance. They could manage only 158 runs on the scoreboard in their 50 overs.

Chasing 159, the USA were phenomenal with the willow. They completed the target within 28.2 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. USA will now be hoping to win the second ODI to cause a whitewash. Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, will have the last chance to redeem themselves and end the series in a draw.

Ahead of the match between the United States of America and Papua New Guinea; here is everything you need to know:

USA vs PNG Telecast

The 2nd ODI will not be telecasted in India

USA vs PNG Live Streaming

The match between USA and PNG is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

USA vs PNG Match Details

The 2nd ODI between the United States of America and Papua New Guinea will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket at 04:00 pm IST on September 9, Thursday.

USA vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Nisarg Patel

Vice-Captain- Steven Taylor

Suggested Playing XI for USA vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jaskaran Malhotra

Batsmen: Sese Bau, Monank Patel, Sushant Modani

All-rounders: Nisarg Patel, Steven Taylor, Charles Amini, Assad Vala

Bowlers: Damien Ravu, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige

USA vs PNG Probable XIs:

United States of America: Jaskaran Malhotra, Steven Taylor, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nisarg Patel, Monank Patel(wk), Sushant Modani, Nosthush Kenjige, Jessy Singh, Gajanand Singh, Karima Gore, Elmore Hutchinson

Papua New Guinea: Hiri Hiri, Jason Kila, Assad Vala, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga(wk), Gaudi Toka, Damien Ravu, Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Nosaina Pokana

